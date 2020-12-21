In the schools
Paige Lueck, of Billings, has graduated from Weber State University with a master's degree in radiologic sciences.
Sen. Jon Tester recently announced his nomination of 19 Montana students to be admitted to the country’s four prestigious military service academies. Tester selected students based on their academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities, and commitment to serving and leading in the United States military. To attend the U.S. Military, Naval, Air Force, or Merchant Marine academies, a student must be nominated by a member of Congress.
Listed below, by hometown, are area students earning nominations.
Billings:
Natalie Beck: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Kathryn Brower: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy
Lavina:
Jacob Smith: U.S. Naval Academy
Red Lodge:
Calahan Barker: U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
The following Billings students, listed by school, recently received Standout Student Awards from Arts Without Boundaries:
- Alli Bullman, orchestra student at West High.
- Lavada Laci Pohlman, orchestra student at Skyview High.
Each student was selected by their school as outstanding students among their peers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!