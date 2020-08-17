You have permission to edit this article.
In the schools

Dean Studer, of Billings, was recently named to the spring dean’s list at Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.8.

Organizations

The ninth biennial convention of Lutheran Women's Missionary League took place at Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings on July 17-18 and featured in-person and virtual events while following COVID-19 precautions. The theme was "But thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ" (1 Corinthians 15:57).

District President Shari Miller, of Helena, opened the convention. Donna (Pyle) Snow was the keynote speaker. Other events included singing, worshiping, fellowship, a business meeting, lunch and dinner.

Election of officers also took place. Pam Kercher, of Trinity Lutheran Church, was elected president for the 2021-2024 term.

