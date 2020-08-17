× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the schools

Dean Studer, of Billings, was recently named to the spring dean’s list at Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.8.

Organizations

The ninth biennial convention of Lutheran Women's Missionary League took place at Trinity Lutheran Church in Billings on July 17-18 and featured in-person and virtual events while following COVID-19 precautions. The theme was "But thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ" (1 Corinthians 15:57).

District President Shari Miller, of Helena, opened the convention. Donna (Pyle) Snow was the keynote speaker. Other events included singing, worshiping, fellowship, a business meeting, lunch and dinner.

Election of officers also took place. Pam Kercher, of Trinity Lutheran Church, was elected president for the 2021-2024 term.

