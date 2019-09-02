In the schools
Forty-nine high school graduates from across Montana have been selected as the fourth class of Montana State University’s Hilleman Scholars Program.
Since 2016, Hilleman Scholars are selected each year based on personal essays, nomination letters, grades and financial need. But paramount in the selection process is evidence of significant academic, leadership and career potential.
Hilleman Scholars are eligible for up to $6,500 for their first year and $4,000 per year thereafter. Contingent upon satisfactory academic progress and exemplary commitment to the program in the first three years, scholars can also be eligible for an additional $3,000 at the end of their junior year to apply toward a study abroad experience. Scholars are expected to graduate in four years.
Hilleman Scholars from the area include:
Benjamin Marchant, of Billings
Brandon Brewer and Kaitlyn Geehan, both of Columbus
Hannah Blackwell, of Forsyth
Jesse Murdock, of Hardin
Lena Gantner and Victoria Tirado, both of Roundup
For more information including a full list of this year’s Hilleman Scholars, go to montana.edu/hillemanscholars.
Camden Jay Caraveau, of Billings, recently graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in management.