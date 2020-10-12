In the schools

Sarah Steiner, of Billings, recently graduated from Bismarck State College with an associate of science degree.

Mark Loeding, of Billings, recently graduated from Ohio University with a master's degree in health administration.

Shayden Todhunter, of Billings, and Theresa George, of Park City, were named to the summer dean’s list at University of Mary. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5.

Two instructors at City College at Montana State University Billings have been named as 2020 MUS Teaching Scholars by the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. Austin Bennett, writing instructor in the General Education program, and Dr. Heather Thompson-Bahm, instructor in the Business, Construction, and Energy Technology program, have been selected as members of a cohort of 14 teaching scholars from across Montana.

For more information, go to msubillings.edu.

