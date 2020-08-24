× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organizations

Billings Catholic Schools Foundation Board of Directors recently announced Janyce Haider, BCSF president, will retire effective Nov. 1.

Haider has served in her current role since December 2008. Prior to that, she was employed by Easter Seals/Goodwill in Billings as a fundraiser for 27 years.

“Jan Haider has contributed 12 years of fundraising and business management experience to the Billings Catholic Schools Foundation and her achievements will not be forgotten.” said John Newbury, BCSF board chair, in a press release. “Her work ethic, passion for quality education, attention to detail, and devotion to donors has been exemplary.”

During Haider’s tenure, the Foundation’s Endowment Fund has grown from $5 million to nearly $15 million. She stewarded the Foundation’s stand-alone tax-exempt status, and the sale of the Kate Fratt Memorial Building. Haider also recruited and worked with members of the Capital Campaign Committee to build the new St. Francis Catholic School. Together they raised more than $18 million and opened the first new Catholic School in Billings in more than 50 years.