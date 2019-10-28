In the schools
City College at Montana State University Billings inducted 17 new members to the institution’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society, an international honor society that highlights the promotion of scholarship, development of leadership and service, and the cultivation of fellowship among qualified students in two-year colleges.
Jay Hanewald and Jennifer Eidson of Billings were sworn in as president and vice president, respectively.
Other Billings students inducted into the City College PTK chapter include Tessa Adams, Melinda Brester, Maycee Carter, Jessy Catt, Jennifer Eidson, Kevin Famighetti, Tarieka Moore, Chelsie Phillips, Gloria Powell, Dena Siebert, Coralee St Germaine, James Soumas, Gregory Wheelock and Kelsy Williams.
Students from cities other than Billings include: Tiauna Loomis, of Shepherd; Lisa Ott, of Big Timber; and Brynn Turcotte, of Belgrade.
Membership to PTK is by invitation only. Students are selected every fall and spring semester. Each candidate for membership must have completed 12 semester hours of associate degree course work and maintained a minimum grade point average of 3. Students must adhere to the school code of conduct and possess recognized qualities of citizenship.
The City College chapter of PTK is Beta Upsilon Rho, founded on April 2, 2013.
The following students recently received Standout Student Awards from Arts Without Boundaries:
- Allison Young, orchestra student at West High;
- Kaidyn Harris, choir and orchestra student at Skyview High;
- Kylee Flaskey, choir student at West High; and
- Bennett Apostol, art and orchestra student at Central High.
The awards are given in recognition of students who excel in visual and performing arts, through individual achievement, community involvement, leadership and participation in the arts community of Billings. Awardees are nominated by teachers.
Organizations
John Koppelman was recently installed as president of the Billings Golden K Kiwanis Club.
Other officers for the 2019-2020 year are Cynthia Jessee, president elect, Susan Keene, secretary, Bud Leuthold, treasurer, and Ellen Smith, immediate past president.
Additional board members are Bob Keene, Bob Bales, Arloa Weiss, Duane Kramer, Karen Tibbs and Clayton Croff.
Warren Frank was named Golden K Kiwanian of the Year for his long term service in Kiwanis. He has served as lieutenant governor of Division 4, and governor of the Montana District. He served as president of the Golden K Kiwanis Club for the 1998-1999 year. For several years he directed the Kiwanichords singing group and has led the club in song at the beginning of the meetings for many years.
The Golden K Kiwanis Club meets at 9:30 a.m. every Monday at the Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave., for fellowship, business meetings and program speakers. Kiwanis is a volunteer global organization dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. All projects focus on assisting local youth. Anyone interested is welcome to attend a Monday morning meeting or call 534 -4577 for more information.