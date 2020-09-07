Organizations
The late Gordon Lee Boyer, of Bridger, was recently selected to receive the Honorary American FFA Degree.
The award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment. The National FFA Organization works to enhance the lives of youth through agricultural education. Without the efforts of highly dedicated individuals, thousands of young people would not be able to achieve the success that, in turn, contributes directly to the overall well-being of the nation.
Boyer will be recognized during the 2020 National FFA Convention & Expo, to be held virtually in October. All recipients will receive a plaque and medal, and their names will be permanently recorded as recipients of the highest FFA honor.
