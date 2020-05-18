McKenzie is one of over 800 U.S. citizens who will teach, conduct research, and/or provide expertise abroad for the 2020-2021 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields.

Ashlynn Reynolds-Dyk and Rep. Daniel Zolnikov, both of Billings, are among the seven recipients recently awarded a Grizzly of the Decade Award by the University of Montana. The award honors outstanding UM alumni who have graduated within the last decade. Recipients can be self-nominated or nominated by fellow alumni, faculty, staff and professional colleagues.

Reynolds-Dyk earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, sociology and communication from UM in 2008 and a master’s degree in communication studies in 2010. She earned her Ph.D. in technical communication and rhetoric at Texas Tech University.

She has taught writing and communication at UM, Colorado Mesa University, Colorado Christian University and Rocky Mountain College. She currently is an assistant professor of English at Rocky Mountain College, where she has taught for the past four years.