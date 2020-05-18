In the schools
Listed below, by hometown, are area students who recently graduated from Boise State University.
Billings: Ryan von Rohr, Alyssa Valdez, Tate Volbrecht, Connor Johnson, Rochelle Lewis, Nick Stayner, Heather Carrier, Alyssa Tryan, Valerie Just, Kendra Fournier
Laurel: Jordan Shovar, Katie Fjelstad
Joliet: Jessie Powlus
Listed below, by hometown, are area students who recently graduated from Carroll College.
Billings: Draven Burfiend, Alexis Egan, Brooke Endy, Katie Grenier, Zachary Hanser, Rachel Quade, Jessica Schmitz, Michaela Stock, Hope Welhaven
Columbus: Jessica Allsup
Ashton A. Berg, a West High student, was recently awarded a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship.
Below is a list of Skyview High students who were recently awarded scholarships, and the scholarships they were awarded.
Staley Carroll: Chancellor's Excellence Award
Cody Dahinden: $1000 premier scholarship, $500 Yellowstone Valley Electric luck of the draw scholarship
Brayden Erfle: Montana STEM Scholarship, Montana TRiO Achievement Scholarship, Marcus Daly Gold Tuition Waiver Scholarship
Andrew Hall: MUS Honor Scholarship
Lauren Haskell: Youth Serve Montana Scholarship, Billings Junior Woman's Scholarship and Kiwanis Foundation of Montana Scholarship
Chase Helmer: $2,500 merit award to Montana State University
Jaxson Kok: WUE Scholarship to study at Boise State University
Stephen Kramarich: MSU Premier Scholarship
Jack Ladd: MUS, MSU Premiere
Rachael Lopez: Promise Scholarship, Dean’s Scholarship, Cheer Scholarship, Music Scholarship
Bryce Morrow: Montana University System Honor Scholarship (MUSHS) and Montana’s STEM Scholarship
Isaac Naughton: South Dakota School of Mines Copper Scholarship & the South Dakota Advantage Award
Hailey Oksendahl: Montana Premier Scholarship
Noah Paulson: Dean's Leadership Scholarship at University of Montana
Bethany Rippeon: MUS Honors Scholarship, music scholarship from UM, academic achievement scholarship from UM
Jordan Roe: MSUB Soccer Athletic Scholarship, Yellow Jacket Excellence Program, YWCA Salute Scholarship, Chancellor's Excellence Award, and Youth Serve Montana Scholarship
Mikayla Sanchez: Montana University System Honor Scholarship, P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, Jack and Isabel Haynes Endowed Scholarship, Eastern Montana Yellowjacket Scholarship, MSUB Yellowjacket Excellence Scholarship
Logan Sholley: Pheasants Forever Yellowstone Valley Chapter-Conversation Scholarship
Zaiana Smith: Rocky Mountain College
Adina Taylor: Dickinson State Volleyball
Katie Thompson: Premier, Montana Academic Achievement, Nolan, Music Talent
Precious McKenzie, associate professor of English at Rocky Mountain College has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Award in the Innovation Research Dissemination Program. Professor McKenzie will research at University College Cork, Ireland, as part of a project to study Irish folktales and legends. She will also teach at the university.
McKenzie joined Rocky Mountain College in fall 2011, after earning a doctorate in English with a specialization in Nineteenth-Century British Literature from the University of South Florida-Tampa. She is a member of the Rocky Mountain Modern Language Association and the Society of Children’s Book Writers & Illustrators.
McKenzie is one of over 800 U.S. citizens who will teach, conduct research, and/or provide expertise abroad for the 2020-2021 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields.
Ashlynn Reynolds-Dyk and Rep. Daniel Zolnikov, both of Billings, are among the seven recipients recently awarded a Grizzly of the Decade Award by the University of Montana. The award honors outstanding UM alumni who have graduated within the last decade. Recipients can be self-nominated or nominated by fellow alumni, faculty, staff and professional colleagues.
Reynolds-Dyk earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, sociology and communication from UM in 2008 and a master’s degree in communication studies in 2010. She earned her Ph.D. in technical communication and rhetoric at Texas Tech University.
She has taught writing and communication at UM, Colorado Mesa University, Colorado Christian University and Rocky Mountain College. She currently is an assistant professor of English at Rocky Mountain College, where she has taught for the past four years.
Zolnikov received a bachelor’s of business administration in information systems, marketing and management, a minor in political science and a certificate in entrepreneurship from UM in 2010. He completed his master’s degree in business administration in 2019.
Since 2013, he has led efforts to better the state in multiple areas, especially civil liberties, and is now completing his fourth and final term in the Montana State Legislature as representative for Billings’ House District 45.
For more information about the awardees and their accomplishments, go to grizalum.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!