In the schools

Grace Manchala, Montana State University Billings graduate student, was recently selected as a Fall 2020 OCHE Research Fellowship award recipient. Manchala is the first student from MSU Billings to be selected for a fellowship from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education (OCHE).

Manchala is currently in her second year as a Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling master’s student at Montana State University Billings.

For more information, go to msubillings.edu.

Work by Dr. Susan Gilbertz, professor of geography at Montana State University Billings, was recently published in Annals of the American Association of Geographers, a bi-monthly peer-reviewed academic journal for geography.