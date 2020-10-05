In the schools
Grace Manchala, Montana State University Billings graduate student, was recently selected as a Fall 2020 OCHE Research Fellowship award recipient. Manchala is the first student from MSU Billings to be selected for a fellowship from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education (OCHE).
Manchala is currently in her second year as a Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling master’s student at Montana State University Billings.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu.
Work by Dr. Susan Gilbertz, professor of geography at Montana State University Billings, was recently published in Annals of the American Association of Geographers, a bi-monthly peer-reviewed academic journal for geography.
The work, titled “The Bakken Blind Field: Investigating Planetary Urbanization and Opaqueness in the Oil and Gas Fields of Eastern Montana” provides an empirical investigation of people living in eastern Montana who have struggled due to oil and gas production caused by the Bakken Boom. Gilbertz worked on the piece with Dr. Matthew B. Anderson, associate professor of geography at Eastern Washington University, and Dr. Jason M. Adkins, assistant professor of political science at Montana State University Billings. The article was published online on July 27, 2020.
The University of Montana has named 13 students Dean’s Leadership Scholars for 2020, each high-achieving students selected for their diverse potential. The prestigious awards include a substantial portion of tuition funding and varying stipends, which significantly defray the cost of tuition.
Area students receiving the award are Noah Paulson and Kaylee Sanchez, both of Billings, and Ann Killen, of Huntley.
The MSU Billings Foundation & Alumni recently named this year’s Outstanding Alumni Award recipients.
A list of all winners and categories is as follows:
- Colleen Black, Class of ’00 and ’04, Distinguished Alumna.
- William “Bill” G. Duke, Class of ’70, Distinguished Alumnus.
- Ty Elkin, Class of ’95, Distinguished Alumnus.
- Mike Nelson, Class of ’82, Alumni Merit Medallion.
- Donna Fredericks, Class of ’83 and ’02, Alumni Merit Medallion.
- Dr. Thomas Regele, Class of ’99, Ronald P. Sexton Award for Professional Commitment.
- Eric Gilbertsen, Class of ’05, Ronald P. Sexton Award for Professional Commitment.
- Jessie Perius, Class of ’12, Rising Star Award.
- Mandi Graham, Class of ’12, Rising Star Award.
- Dr. Miranda Orr, Class of ‘2002, Chancellor’s Excellence Award.
- Steve and Missy Langlas, Friends of MSU Billings Award.
A celebration luncheon is planned for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Northern Hotel. Tickets and table sponsorships are available for purchase at msubfoundation.com/shop.
The Billings Sunriser’s Toastmasters Club has installed for officers for the 2020-2021 year. The officers will lead the club to achieve goals in education accomplishments and leadership tasks to achieve Distinguished Club in Toastmasters International.
The officers for this year are: Nancy Brook, club president; Shane Morse, vice-president of education; Robert Rightmire, vice-president of membership; Jordan Neff, vice-president of public relations; Suzanne Erben, secretary-treasurer; and Frosty Erben, sergeant-at-arms.
The Sunrisers Club meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings via Zoom. For log-in information, call 406-855-8900. General information about Toastmasters is available online at toastmasters.org.
