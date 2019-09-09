In the schools
Kyra Brockhausen, a senior at Central High, was selected for the National Association for Music Education’s 2019 All-National Honor Ensembles. Jazz Ensemble, Mixed Choir, Guitar Ensemble, and Modern Band concerts will take place taking place in Orlando, Nov. 7-10.
Brockhausen is band president at Central, where she plays in school band, pep band and orchestra. Additionally, she is a member of Billings Youth Orchestra, Tri-County Honors Band, and Billings Community Band. After graduation, she planes to pursue a double-major in music performance and education.