In the schools

The following students recently received Standout Student Awards from Arts Without Boundaries:

  • Marian Kale, band and orchestra student at Central High.
  • Jayden Ostler, band, choir and orchestra student at West High.
  • Chaycen Dae White, orchestra student at West High.
  • Megan Zimmerman, band and choir student at Skyview High.

The awards are given in recognition of students who excel in visual and performing arts, through individual achievement, community involvement, leadership and participation in the arts community of Billings. Awardees are nominated by teachers.

The following students were recognized as Students of the Month by the Billings Downtown Rotary Club:

  • Katie Thompson, Skyview High.
  • Melissa Wichman, Skyview High.
  • Julia Peterson, Central High.
  • Tealy Dahlberg, Senior High.
  • Jaden Bienvenue, West High.
  • Grace Beiergrohslein, West High.

Each senior student is selected by their school as outstanding students among their peers. Billings Downtown Rotary Club will award a $1,500 scholarship to one student from each of the four Billings High Schools in May of 2020.

