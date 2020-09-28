 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Achievers

Achievers

{{featured_button_text}}

In the schools

Rynzi Hernandez, of Billings, is a member of the incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa that has topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average, at 3.78, more than any previous class. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2023 and 2022 were 3.76 and 3.71, respectively.

Organizations

Bath Zabbia Temple No. 21 Daughters of the Nile recently held an installation of officers via Zoom. The following officers were installed:

Queen: Sharon Logan

Junior Past Queen: Margo Hellickson

Princess Royal: Fern Thompson

Princess Tirzah: Cathy Culbertson

Princess Badoura: Casey Thompson

Princess Recorder: Patsy Phillips

Princess Banker: Kendra Brown

Princess Chaplain: Stormy Gallagher

Princess Marshall: Lisa Dubbs

Lady of the Keys: Myriah Alexie

Lady of the Gates: Mindy Caldwell-Moritz

Princess Musician: Karen Kuhar

Princess Nydia: Amie Dill

Princess Zulieka: Darcy Russell

Princess Zenobia: Sarah Swartz

Princess Zora: Kathy Jandro

Princess Zulliema: Jennifer Smith

Attendants: Nina Rehard and Norma Lechner

Handmaids: Nicol Metzger and Edna Stauber

Supreme Queen: Heather Krastins Lambert made her official visit on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Sharon Logan

Logan
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News