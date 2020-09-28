In the schools
Rynzi Hernandez, of Billings, is a member of the incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa that has topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average, at 3.78, more than any previous class. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2023 and 2022 were 3.76 and 3.71, respectively.
Organizations
Bath Zabbia Temple No. 21 Daughters of the Nile recently held an installation of officers via Zoom. The following officers were installed:
Queen: Sharon Logan
Junior Past Queen: Margo Hellickson
Princess Royal: Fern Thompson
Princess Tirzah: Cathy Culbertson
Princess Badoura: Casey Thompson
Princess Recorder: Patsy Phillips
Princess Banker: Kendra Brown
Princess Chaplain: Stormy Gallagher
Princess Marshall: Lisa Dubbs
Lady of the Keys: Myriah Alexie
Lady of the Gates: Mindy Caldwell-Moritz
Princess Musician: Karen Kuhar
Princess Nydia: Amie Dill
Princess Zulieka: Darcy Russell
Princess Zenobia: Sarah Swartz
Princess Zora: Kathy Jandro
Princess Zulliema: Jennifer Smith
Attendants: Nina Rehard and Norma Lechner
Handmaids: Nicol Metzger and Edna Stauber
Supreme Queen: Heather Krastins Lambert made her official visit on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!