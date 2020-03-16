In the schools
The Montana State University Billings Student Athlete Advisory Committee in coordination with other MSU Billings student organizations, have surpassed expectations in their commitment to community service and involvement in 2019-20. SAAC president and MSU Billings track and field senior Kyle McLaughlin spearheaded new initiatives and succeeded in involving more coaches and student athletes. Currently, MSU Billings is first in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and 14th in Division II for community service hours.
Since last September, 291 student athletes completed 1,700 total community service hours, and generated an estimated economic impact of $43,102 in Montana, according to a press release from the university.
In addition to encouraging community service participation, SAAC is currently running a drive to collect travel amenities such as soaps, toothbrushes, and other hygiene products for donation, and expects to wrap up the drive at the end of this spring semester. They are donating these items in partnership with Family Care Services to community members lacking access or funds to afford them on their own.
MSU Billings athletics was named a finalist for the 2020 Division II Award of Excellence in January, which recognizes initiatives in the past year that exemplify the Division II philosophy of community engagement and student-athlete leadership. The winner of the contest will receive $3,000. This year's finalists include 22 schools and conferences.
You have free articles remaining.
Teams of sixth- through eighth-grade student Mathletes from Montana middle schools competed in the State MATHCOUNTS Competition on Monday, March 9 at Montana Tech in Butte. The top 93 math students in Montana from 28 middle schools participated. The highest four individual scorers, and the coach of the winning team, won an all-expense paid trip to the National MATHCOUNTS Competition to be held in Orlando on May 9.
Ben Steele Middle School and Lewis and Clark Middle School were among the top-scoring schools at this year's state competition.
Aiden Zeiler and Jonas Zeiler, both students at Lewis and Clark Middle School, were among the students winning top honors at the competition.
The students, along with Washington Middle School math coach Kari Boucher will represent Montana as the state’s official state team at the National MATHCOUNTS Competition in Orlando in May.
The following students were selected by their high schools as Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizens and were honored at a Presidential Tea hosted by Shining Mountain Chapter DAR on Saturday, Feb. 15:
Cassidy Venner, Senior High; Britnee Atkinson, Laurel High; Cole Bare, Reed Point High; Kennedy Ekwortzel, Absarokee High; Journey Erickson, Hardin High; Aspen Haman, Fromberg High; Lily Knoll, Rapelje High; Sara Sumner, Huntley Project High; and Shayla Webber, Joliet High.
The overall chapter winner was Britnee Atkinson. She received a $500 award and has been entered in the state contest.