In the schools

The Montana State University Billings Student Athlete Advisory Committee in coordination with other MSU Billings student organizations, have surpassed expectations in their commitment to community service and involvement in 2019-20. SAAC president and MSU Billings track and field senior Kyle McLaughlin spearheaded new initiatives and succeeded in involving more coaches and student athletes. Currently, MSU Billings is first in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and 14th in Division II for community service hours.

Since last September, 291 student athletes completed 1,700 total community service hours, and generated an estimated economic impact of $43,102 in Montana, according to a press release from the university.

In addition to encouraging community service participation, SAAC is currently running a drive to collect travel amenities such as soaps, toothbrushes, and other hygiene products for donation, and expects to wrap up the drive at the end of this spring semester. They are donating these items in partnership with Family Care Services to community members lacking access or funds to afford them on their own.