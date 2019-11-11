In the schools
Montana FFA Members recently returned from participating in the National FFA Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis. Approximately 650 Montana students attended the convention where they engaged in competitions, leadership workshops, tours and educational seminars. This annual event attracted almost 70,000 members from across the nation.
Local chapters’ competition results include:
- Joliet FFA, gold, Ag Mechanics, and silver, Conduct of Meetings
- Park City FFA, silver, Extemporaneous Speaking
- Roundup FFA, silver, Vet Science
Additionally, Nicole Stevenson, of Joliet, competed as one of four national finalists in the Beef Proficiency Award area.
The next event for Montana’s FFA members will be the Montana John Deere Ag Expo, the largest FFA gathering to occur each year, planned for Nov. 14-16 at Montana State University in Bozeman.
Full results of this year’s competitions are available at ffa.org/event-results.
The Intercollegiate Flight Team at Rocky Mountain College was selected to compete at the National Competition of the National Intercollegiate Flying Association taking place in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in May. The competition is six-days long, and pits the best 30 collegiate flight teams in the nation against each other.
In October, Rocky attended the Regional Competition in Denver hosted by Metro State University and finished second overall out of five teams, earning the invitation to Nationals. Senior student and Team Captain James Duren was named Top Pilot out of more than 60 competitors.
The competition includes nine different events in which students compete in flying skills and ground knowledge. Flight events include navigation, precision landings and message drop. Ground events include precision flight in a simulator, flight planning, aircraft preflight, and aircraft recognition.
The RMC Flight Team previously reached the National Competition in 2004, 2007, 2009 and 2012.
Pete Buchanan, civic engagement coordinator at the Montana State University Billings Center for Engagement, was recently selected by the Western Region Campus Compact as an Engaged Scholar for the 2019-2020 year. Buchanan was one of 13 scholars chosen among faculty and community engagement professionals in the region who are actively engaged in their home campus and community.
To be selected, Buchanan submitted a letter of interest with a proposal for an original piece of research. For the research proposal, he chose the Yellowjacket Emergency Pantry. The YEP opened on campus in 2016 and has grown under the direction of Buchanan.
During his 2019-2020 year of service, Buchanan will commit to an ongoing learning and leadership experience, including a combination of virtual and in-person meetings, mentoring sessions, and scholarly projects and reports.