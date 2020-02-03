In the schools

Natalie Ruegsegger, of Billings, was named to the first semester 2019 dean's list at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota.

Alisha Rye, of Billings, graduated from Spring Arbor University with a master's degree in nursing.

Sarah Restad, of Billings, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Northeastern University in Boston.

Tiffany M. Poore, of Red Lodge, was recently named to the dean's list at Colby College in Waterville, Maine.

Beckett Koch, of Billings, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Hartford.

Morgan Renae Ridley, of Billings, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at South Dakota State University for earning a 4.0 grade point average.

Students from Billings were recently named to the fall 2019 president’s list and dean’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.