In the schools
Natalie Ruegsegger, of Billings, was named to the first semester 2019 dean's list at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota.
Alisha Rye, of Billings, graduated from Spring Arbor University with a master's degree in nursing.
Sarah Restad, of Billings, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Northeastern University in Boston.
Tiffany M. Poore, of Red Lodge, was recently named to the dean's list at Colby College in Waterville, Maine.
Beckett Koch, of Billings, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Hartford.
Morgan Renae Ridley, of Billings, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at South Dakota State University for earning a 4.0 grade point average.
Students from Billings were recently named to the fall 2019 president’s list and dean’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.
Kara Ann Cranston, Matthew Stephen Cranston, Catherine Nicole Follett, Joseph Edward Nichols, Paloma Whitworth and Mikaela Erin Widdicombe were named to the president’s list for earning a grade point average of 3.85 to 4.0.
Carrie Leigh Baker, Aidan Patrick Harrington, Makayla Marie Heiser, Hailey Covert McDonald and Sophia Whitworth were named to the dean’s list for earning a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.84.
Below is a list of Students of the Month recognized at the Billings Downtown Rotary Club’s recent meeting. Each senior student is selected by their school as outstanding students among their peers. Billings Downtown Rotary Club will award a $1,500 scholarship to one student from each of the four Billings High Schools in May.
- Mikayla Sanchez and Emma O’Donnell, Skyview High.
- Brett Wohlgenant, Central High.
- Parker Kraske, Senior High.
- Anney Sokoloski and Ashton Berg, West High.
The following area students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota: Caylin Cathey, Rebekah Mack, Ethan Melder and Shayden Todhunter, all of Billings; Tyson Carney, of Malta; and Gretchen Henke, Moonica Henke and Rachel Henke, all of Park City.