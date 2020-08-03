× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the schools

Gunnar V. Maisch, of Billings, was recently named to the dean's academic honor list at Baylor University. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.7.

Emily Reimche, of Billings, was recently named to the spring honors list at Concordia University Wisconsin. To qualify, students must achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.6.

Organizations

Robert Rightmire was honored by Toastmasters International as a Distinguished Toastmaster in June.

Distinguished Toastmaster recognition is the greatest honor that a member of Toastmasters International can earn. The award is given only to those who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and communication skills and who have used these skills to help others in their self-development efforts.

Out of more 345,000 members and 15,900 clubs in 142 countries, few members achieve DTM status. DTM is earned by completing a program of speeches and leadership projects at the local club and the district levels.

Rightmire is a member of two Billings Toastmasters clubs.