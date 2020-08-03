In the schools
Gunnar V. Maisch, of Billings, was recently named to the dean's academic honor list at Baylor University. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.7.
Emily Reimche, of Billings, was recently named to the spring honors list at Concordia University Wisconsin. To qualify, students must achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.6.
Organizations
Robert Rightmire was honored by Toastmasters International as a Distinguished Toastmaster in June.
Distinguished Toastmaster recognition is the greatest honor that a member of Toastmasters International can earn. The award is given only to those who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and communication skills and who have used these skills to help others in their self-development efforts.
Out of more 345,000 members and 15,900 clubs in 142 countries, few members achieve DTM status. DTM is earned by completing a program of speeches and leadership projects at the local club and the district levels.
Rightmire is a member of two Billings Toastmasters clubs.
Due to COVID-19 meeting restrictions, Toastmasters clubs continue to meet weekly using Zoom.
For more information, go to toastmasters.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!