In the schools

Morgan Renae Ridley, of Billings, was named to the spring dean’s list at South Dakota State University. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5. Ridley earned a 4.0 GPA.

Nicole Hanson, supervisor of Lavina School District, was recently awarded the Jay Erdie Memorial Mentor Scholarship by the School Administrators of Montana.

The scholarship is provided to an administration candidate who plans to begin or complete his or her administrative credentials and intends to work as a school administrator in Montana.

Hanson received a $1,000 scholarship to assist in completing her school leadership program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0