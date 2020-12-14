Laurel:

Courtney Kubitz

The Montana State University Billings peer education group HEROES recently received the Outstanding Peer Education Group Award at the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators 2020 Virtual General Assembly. HEROES was one of three university outreach groups who received the award.

The award recognizes peer education groups who have done excellent work on their campuses by providing consistent health and safety resources within their campus. NASPA highlighted the outstanding work done by HEROES in transitioning events and resources virtually, using social media as an educational platform, and creating online health courses.

HEROES partner with the BACCHUS Initiatives of NASPA to promote healthy and safe lifestyles among students and young adults within the community.

For more information, go to msubillings.edu.