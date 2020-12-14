In the schools
Darius Don’t Mix, of Lodge Grass, is the recipient of this year's Crow Nation Language Club scholarship. Don’t Mix is a fluent speaker of Apsaalooke and is a student at Salish Kootenai College in Pablo.
The Crow Nation Language Club of Billings has been in existence for eight years and meets once a month. The club’s primary goal is the preservation and continuance of Crow cultural lifeways and in particular, to maintain the gift of fluent language passed down from ancestors of today’s Crow people, the Apsaalooke.
The University of Montana has 807 students who are degree candidates for fall semester 2020.
Official awarding of a degree and any official graduation with honors or graduation with high honors designation is not made until degree candidates have completed their final term of enrollment and have met all requirements.
Area students who are UM degree candidates or have been awarded their degrees for fall semester 2020 are listed by hometown, below.
Billings:
Broquel Albertson, Matthew Basque, Neil Beyer, Kimberly Bray, Sara Channell, Tonyce Cooke, Julia Dahle, Grace Dana, Jordan Hasquet, Andrew Hoffman, Ellie Jones, Shea Kennedy, Ashlyn Kincaid, Morgan Legare (summa cum laude), Piper Lind, Joshua McCarthy, Erica McMurray, Kinsey Sternad (magna cum laude), Amy Surbrugg, Annika Tostengard
Laurel:
Courtney Kubitz
The Montana State University Billings peer education group HEROES recently received the Outstanding Peer Education Group Award at the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators 2020 Virtual General Assembly. HEROES was one of three university outreach groups who received the award.
The award recognizes peer education groups who have done excellent work on their campuses by providing consistent health and safety resources within their campus. NASPA highlighted the outstanding work done by HEROES in transitioning events and resources virtually, using social media as an educational platform, and creating online health courses.
HEROES partner with the BACCHUS Initiatives of NASPA to promote healthy and safe lifestyles among students and young adults within the community.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu.
A commencement ceremony for Class 43 of the Montana Youth Challenge Academy took place Nov. 23 on the campus of The University of Montana Western in Dillon. Eighty-two cadets were acknowledged for their completion of the program. Due to the statewide rise in COVID-19 cases, a ceremony with social distancing and masking was hosted to award diplomas and to celebrate the class’s accomplishments. Though the ceremony was closed to the public, a livestream option was available for the cadets’ family members, friends, and to MYCA supporters across the state.
Area graduates include:
Travis Iverson, Devon Klein, Cole Hiott, John Walsh, Emma Walsh, Kayla Williams, Jesse Fisher, Sebastian Wald, Sandis Nafts, Phillip Cole, Dalton Jones, Nathaniel Juarez, Gabriel Evenson and Patrick Healy, all of Billings; Ty-Allen Barnes and Megan Carrier, both of Laurel; Brayden Reed, of Shepherd; and Joshua Sullivan and Andrew Wooldridge, both of Red Lodge.
The Montana Youth Challenge Academy, sponsored by the State of Montana and the Montana National Guard, is a preventive program for students at risk of not graduating high school. It is designed to improve life outcomes for its participants.
The twenty-two week Residential Phase of Challenge increases opportunities through job skills training, service to the community, and leadership positions.
Graduates of the Residential Phase transition into the 12-month Post-Residential Phase by achieving placement in one of the following options: high school completion, higher education, employment, military enlistment, or volunteering at least 25 hours a week.
Mentors, who have been matched with cadets during the Residential Phase, play a critical role in ensuring their continued success.
Class 44 begins Jan. 19, 2021. For more information, call 406-683-7534 or go to mycacademy.org.
Listed below, by hometown, are area students recently named to the dean’s list and president’s list at the University of Montana.
An asterisk (*) next to a student’s name indicates the student was named to the president’s list by earning a 4.0 grade point average.
Others were named to the dean’s list for earning a grade point average of 3.5-3.99.
Billings:
Venton Arce, Marley Ball*, Kayla Ballou, Jared Benge, Clara Bentler, Karter Bernhardt*, Alyssa Blackford, Jonathan Brault, Kain Brauneis, Brady Brown, Tye Brown, Patrick Bush, Carly Byrne*, Erika Byrne, Ian Charles, Lauren Christianson*, Emily Cook, Peyton Croaker*, Kirksey Cunningham, Sarah D'Alton, Sy Dambrosia, Monica Davis, Bryson Deming, Shea Dolan, Lily Duray*, Emily Fink, Derek Fisher, Shea Gerard*, Jared Gibbs, Makenzy Gilsdorf, Jane Goodridge, Trevin Gradney, Melissa Hanser, Olivia Hanser, Taylor Harper, Veronica Hecker, Bo Henderson, Matthew Hunter, David Jurovich, Marian Kale*, Kenzie Kay, Rylee Kremer, Bailey Kufeld, Ashlyn Lawson, Morgan Legare, Jeanann Lemelin, Jacob Logan, Makay Loran, Keegan Lundman*, Kayla Lux, Zachary Mangels*, Laila Mascarena*, Anna Mattie*, Claire McKenzie*, Carson Megerth, Cierra Metcalf, Valeria Miranda, Hailey Monaco, Veronica Murtagh, Abigail Nordstrom*, Kathryn Pannell, Noah Paulson, Makall Pence, Emily Point*, Anna Potter, Molly Putnam*, Bethany Rippeon, Adea Sanders, Jenna Schabacker, Audrey Skidmore, Rebecca Smith, Brandon Snedigar*, Alli Soelter*, Anney Sokoloski, Kian Speck, Dannette Spotted Horse, Gabriel Sulser, Olivia Swant-Johnson, Katie Thompson, Nolan Timmons, Emily Tschetter, Cassidy Vandervoort*, Jasper Vanspoore*, Piper Vant, Charles Weber*, Lauryn Wetzel, Grace Wolcott*, Claire Woody
Ballantine:
Cheyanne Carl
Big Timber:
Alix Bolinger-Perret, Daisy Coyne
Bridger:
Nasrah Jabr, Gage Kushner*
Broadview:
Rusty Butler
Columbus:
Reece Hogstad*, Cassandra Ludwig, Victoria Ruebusch*
Fromberg:
Marlaina Turley
Huntley:
Addison Hultgren*, Ann Killen, Ethan Lowe
Laurel:
Austin Amestoy*, Corinna Bickel, Dante Filpula Ankney, Courtney Kubitz, Mason Luce*, Michael McCollum, Brittini McConnell, Marley Merchen, Cassandra Sissel, Riley Sletten*, Ethan Terry
Red lodge:
Mark Grissom, Sabrina Mann, Keri Nauman*, Alexis Webster
Shepherd:
Haley Haynes, Shelby Skauge
Worden:
Brittany Blair, Martha Carstensen, Patrick Flanagan
