Kelly Carter-Flynn, of Absarokee; Chloe Flynn, of Absarokee; Lacie Starkjohann*, of Absarokee; Jessica Chaffin, of Ballantine; Natasha Freeman-Batt*, of Ballantine; Benton Asbury*, of Bridger; Rain Boehm, of Bridger; David Mcgee, of Bridger; Willow Peterson*, of Bridger; Kalen Pospisil, of Bridger; Sarah Mosdal, of Broadview; Kylie Schott, of Broadview; Heather Daffin*, of Columbus; Nathan Miller, of Columbus; Matthew Palmer, of Columbus; Ricky Preece, of Columbus; Meaghan Reed, of Columbus; Genevieve Rodriguez*, of Columbus; Zachary Sutton, of Columbus; Shelby Wolery, of Columbus; Journey Erickson*, of Hardin; Michaela Hartman, of Hardin; Sarah Krebs, of Hardin; Brittany Laci*, of Hardin; Reina Ramirez, of Hardin; Abigail Schaffer*, of Hardin; Deanna Stieber, of Hardin; Rebecka Bolerjack, of Huntley; Peggy Colter*, of Huntley; Natalie Finch*, of Huntley; Tyler Honcoop, of Huntley; Lindsey Miner, of Huntley; Tiffany Moran, of Huntley; Bryce Peterson*, of Huntley; Mariah Russette, of Huntley; Cody Atwood, of Joliet; Adam Brehm*, of Joliet; Cailen Herriford*, of Joliet; Breanna Kramer, of Joliet; Shay Robertus*, of Joliet; Haley Barthuly, of Laurel; Jacob Decker, of Laurel; Shayla Deming*, of Laurel; Kiah Goettlich*, of Laurel; Claudia Hamilton, of Laurel; Brittney Hergenrider, of Laurel; Chelsea Hergenroeder, of Laurel; Carson Hoke, of Laurel; Sabreena Knopp, of Laurel; Brian Kostelecky, of Laurel; Codi Kroll, of Laurel; MiKayla Kroll, of Laurel; Heather Larkins, of Laurel; Hissaki Lee, of Laurel; Katelyn Martell, of Laurel; Liam McGann, of Laurel; Adam Olivas, of Laurel; Keith O'Neil, of Laurel; Karrah Peterson*, of Laurel; Trinitee Powell, of Laurel; Justin Romero, of Laurel; David Russell, of Laurel; Aspen Ryder*, of Laurel; Marshall Simanton, of Laurel; Cybrina Squier, of Laurel; Julia Torna, of Laurel; Brandon Wagner, of Laurel; Devann Watkins, of Laurel; Stephanie Witherspoon, of Laurel; Saige Fauth, of Lavina; Arelli McQuade*, of Molt; Saige Weimer, of Molt; Jordan Arnold, of Park City; Hazel Bullis, of Park City; Hailee Gregerson, of Park City; Tehya Ray, of Park City; George Reiter, of Park City; Allison Spiering*, of Park City; Tyler Murray, of Pompeys Pillar; Trevor Johnson, of Red Lodge; Amya Rodriguez, of Red Lodge; Cole Stewart*, of Red Lodge; Jojo Tobias, of Red Lodge; Katherine Wilhelm*, of Red Lodge; Kandiss Dowdell*, of Roberts; Dylan Sanderson*, of Roberts; Meadow Smith, of Roberts; Ian Flanscha, of Roundup; Joshua Hunter*, of Roundup; Alexandra Rangitsch, of Roundup; Daniel Borsum*, of Shepherd; Kaylie Fields*, of Shepherd; Sara Hutzenbiler, of Shepherd; Logan Kern, of Shepherd; Angelena Penning, of Shepherd; Ryder Rasmussen, of Shepherd; Micah Reimann*, of Shepherd; Kasey Shivar, of Shepherd; Greta Wenz*, of Shepherd; Jamie Williams, of Shepherd; Angelic Brodmerkle, of Worden; and Alice Hofer*, of Worden.