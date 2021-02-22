In the schools
Michael Boller, of Billings; and James Taylor, of Billings, are recognized by Bismarck State College for completing the coursework to graduate in fall 2020.
Thomas Kuntz, of Red Lodge, has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Stonehill College. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
Chase Abbey, Aaron Christensen, Joel Demars, Jacob Fagan, James Perry, and Charity Russell are recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation as West High School National Merit Scholarship Finalists.
Morgan Renae Ridley, of Billings; and Cody Gravenhof, of Roundup, were named to the fall 2020 South Dakota State University Dean’s List. To earn Dean's List distinctions, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.50 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Hailey Dean, of Billings, was awarded by Weber State University the honor of High Academic Excellence for the fall 2020 semester. In order to be awarded this status, students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.50. "Despite the pandemic, these students persisted through the challenges and achieved academic success," said President Brad Mortensen. "That persistence and resilience are what Weber State students demonstrate consistently, and I am honored to serve with all of the great faculty and staff who are so dedicated to student success."
Benjamin Ebel, of Billings, College of Engineering; Jaden Marquelle Hallgrimson, of Billings, College of Education and Human Sciences; and Jaylyn Danielle Hallgrimson, of Billings, College of Education and Human Sciences qualified for the Fall 2020 Deans' List. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.
- College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
- College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Katherine S. Ankerson.
- College of Arts and Sciences, 3.70; Dean Mark E. Button.
- College of Business, 3.60; Dean Kathy Farrell.
- College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
- College of Engineering, 3.50; Dean Lance C. Perez.
- College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.70; Dean Shari Veil.
- Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.70; Dean Charles O'Connor.
- Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.60; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
Montana State University Billings students named to fall 2020 Dean's List
In recognition of scholastic achievement, the university makes public at the close of each semester an honor roll of undergraduate students who earn 12 or more credits which are not of a Pass/No Pass nature and who earn a grade point average of 3.50 or better. A comprehensive list of all honorees can be found at www.msubillings.edu/honorroll.
The following Billings students attained a 4.00 GPA:
Christopher Allen, Tiffany Allen, Sarah Andrews, Jennifer Barcus, Parker Barsanti, Alecia Blake, Kennedee Blankenship, Brittany Bloom, Lauryn Boos, Matthew Boyce, Melinda Brester, Melissa Brierton, Kourtney Brown, Cheyanne Bull, Jessica Burke, Alexander Bush, Hailey Carlson, Jennifer Caruso, Danielle Christian, Kendra Cox, Cassandra Cross, Tenille Dahlin, Addyson Daubert, Celia Denham, Naomi Doney, Aleah Dorman, Brynne Dotson, Jessica Esplin, Savannah Estill, Jamie Fangsrud, Matthew Felix, Dylan Forquer, Valerie Free, Steven Friez, Melissa Garcia, Benjamin Giese, Madison Gilg, Shane Grantham, Madison Grimstad, Vanessa Harmon, Keanu Harper, Bailey Hartl, Lauren Haskell, Ryan Hatfield, Leeanna Herring, Sakari Hetmer, Jordan Holm, Kelton Houston, Dylan Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson, Molly Kappel, Sarah Keating, Katelynn Killham, Lillian Kooistra-Manning, Molly Kramer, Diamond Lira, Julia Lober, David Lockrem, Casey Longfellow, Benjamin Marchant, Hannah Marshall, Teague McChesney, Kelsey Megerth, Brad Miller, Noah Miller, Kalee Moore, Monica Moss, Tanner Nation, Molly Nault, Shane Nichols, Jayden Ostler, Jessica Ostwalt, Sean Pallett, Tierney Pekovich, Celeste Petesch, Jordan Piper, Madison Plant, Terah Poetzl, Crystal Prolo, Amber Reger, Paxton Rowe, Daniel Rutt, Parker Sappington, Rory Schillo, Zachery Schmidt, Katelyn Schneider, Breanna Schwalbe, Maxwell Sheehan, Grace Sheldon, Casey Skinner, Elizabeth Smith, Ryan Smith, Michael Smith Jr., Amanda Stene, Taylor Stoltz, Jessica Strobel, Lauryn Tecca, Alicia Thomason, Jenny Toews, Michele Turley, Kolten Unrein, James Unzaga, Amanda Valnes, Jalen Wagner, Michelle White, Devin Williams, Kyra Williams, Anthony Yandall, and Rosalee Ybarra.
The following Billings students attained a 3.50-3.99 GPA:
Yolanda Adame, Stevi Adams, Sage Aipperspach, Seth Allard, Isabel Alles, Jessica Amstutz, Candice Andersen, Dominic Anderson, Makayla Anderson, Chance Baird, Caleb Barndt, Serena Barnet-Henson, Brienna Barron, Christian Bautista, Athena Beaumont, Kieran Beebe, Samantha Bergendahl, Sydney Bergthold, Bronson Birdinground, Alexandra Bloyder, Lainey Bosch, Sarah Boucher, Cora Brink, Chanel Broeker, Kennedy Brown, Samantha Brown, Abigail Bryan, Mauro Bustillo, Jason Calvin, Adam Campbell, Isabelle Carroll, Skylar Cervantez, Slade Cobb, Zachary Cole, David Correa, Sarah Cozart, Teona Crew, Brianna Cross, Devin Cross, Osmond Crowther, Kaylee Cummings, Robin Cunningham, Danielle Cutler, Alexandria Davis, Bianca Davis, Carrie Davis, Kinsley Dean, Megan Dillon, Andrew Door, Kylie Durand, Samantha Eder, Karlee Ellingsworth, Morgan Emond, Eriska Fajriyati, Kevin Famighetti, Nicole Farnsworth, Angela Finnicum, Brittanee Fisher, Elizabeth Fisher, Liam Flanagan, Rian France, Peter Franqui, Elizabeth Frey, Patience Frislie, Daniella Garcia, John Gayvert, Daniel Geiger, Sophia Gillespie, Sydney Girardot, Sarah Glatt, Tori Graf, Aaliyah Green, Kirby Haggerty, Isabelle Hahn, Jennifer Hall, Josie Hamilton, Justin Hanes, Jay Hanewald, Delaney Harrington, Kaidyn Harris, Madison Harris, Hannah Harsha, Emerald Hart, Vernon Hawley, Ian Hayward, Shannia Heckler, Karmen Hedges, Reece Heinen, Amber Heiser, Jocelyn Hernandez, Dawson Hjelvik, Morgan Hofmann, Sullivan Huebner, Andrew Hulteng, Hayden Hunt, Sandra Jackson, Katrina Jandro, Christina Jare, Ephraim Jaworski, Blayne Jette, Andrew Johnson, Chase Johnson, Michaela Johnson, Braydee Kaercher, Riley Kaercher, Krystune Kaska, Drew Keierleber, Jarren Keller, Jordan Kindsfater, Amanda King, Kearra Korb, Keilee Kriskovich, Katherine Kuhler, Tanya Kuntz, Kieran Kurth, Paul LaPierre, Andrew Larsen, David Larson, Jessica Lefevre, Layla Lorenz, Madison Lundvall, Cameron Maciel, Chastity Mad Plume, Lisbeth Madriz, Dillon Marshall, Logan Martin, Madison Martinez, Thomas Mattingly, Tara Mattson, Kelsey Mauger, Samantha Maxwell, Kelcey McCarvel, Brianne McCauley, Paul McKean, Joni McPherson, Levi Meyer, Logan Meyer, Magdalene Meyer, Rachel Miller, Tessa Miller, Amy Mills, LeeAndra Mills, Kealy Milton, Grace Mock, Amanda Moore, Shantelle Nalley, Brayden Narum, Kerri Nelson-Wolenetz, Sydney Norwood, Makenzie Noseep, Christopher Ochoa, Justine O'Donnell, Natasha Oftedal, Sydney Olson, Cheryl O'Neil, Nicholas O'Neil, Jasmine Onofre, Eijai Oxford, Sean Palmer, Lenny Patterson, Jerry Pawlowski, Jahzriel Peak, Hannah Pearson, Naomi Pederson, Owen Petersen, Tyson Pisk, Terri Porta, Adam Putman, Peter Qualman, Zachary Quiroz, Andrew Ratzlaff, Abi Redler, Kayci Reimers, Maddison Reiners, Haley Riddle, Mariana Riojas, Jordan Roe, Peyton Romero, Sidney Romero, Amanda Rouse, Olivia Ruesch, Sophia Salisbury, Keri Sanders, Robert Scheffelman, Aimee Schelle, Danyel Schnetter, Malia Schoenenberger, Jace Schumacher, Lane Severson, Angel Shandy, Nathan Sherrodd, Karlee Simcox, Jaylea Siroky, David Slack, Kane Smith, Brian Soffietti, Harrison Soueidi, Isabel Spartz, Austin Stenulson, Konnor Stiles, Casey Storms, Taylor Stringari, Ralph Studer, Alyssa Swanson, Shaylee Syring, Kaylan Syvertson, Amanda Szpak, Noah Thomas, Skeffington Thomas, Emanuel Thompson, Kyle Thormahlen, Katie Thurman, Jessica Tiry, Savannah Traywick, Logan Tweddell, Saige Vacca, Brettin Wagner, Joshua Waller, Erin Watson, Thomas Webb, Calista Whirley, Dillon White, Robert White, Carlyn Whitney, Melissa Wichman, Catherine Wilburn, Aspen Willems, Kaden Wilson, Zoe Wolf, Cody Wood, Aunnika Woods, Alyas Wright, and Tyler Young.
Students from Montana cities other than Billings, with an asterisk (*) denoting 4.00 GPA:
Kelly Carter-Flynn, of Absarokee; Chloe Flynn, of Absarokee; Lacie Starkjohann*, of Absarokee; Jessica Chaffin, of Ballantine; Natasha Freeman-Batt*, of Ballantine; Benton Asbury*, of Bridger; Rain Boehm, of Bridger; David Mcgee, of Bridger; Willow Peterson*, of Bridger; Kalen Pospisil, of Bridger; Sarah Mosdal, of Broadview; Kylie Schott, of Broadview; Heather Daffin*, of Columbus; Nathan Miller, of Columbus; Matthew Palmer, of Columbus; Ricky Preece, of Columbus; Meaghan Reed, of Columbus; Genevieve Rodriguez*, of Columbus; Zachary Sutton, of Columbus; Shelby Wolery, of Columbus; Journey Erickson*, of Hardin; Michaela Hartman, of Hardin; Sarah Krebs, of Hardin; Brittany Laci*, of Hardin; Reina Ramirez, of Hardin; Abigail Schaffer*, of Hardin; Deanna Stieber, of Hardin; Rebecka Bolerjack, of Huntley; Peggy Colter*, of Huntley; Natalie Finch*, of Huntley; Tyler Honcoop, of Huntley; Lindsey Miner, of Huntley; Tiffany Moran, of Huntley; Bryce Peterson*, of Huntley; Mariah Russette, of Huntley; Cody Atwood, of Joliet; Adam Brehm*, of Joliet; Cailen Herriford*, of Joliet; Breanna Kramer, of Joliet; Shay Robertus*, of Joliet; Haley Barthuly, of Laurel; Jacob Decker, of Laurel; Shayla Deming*, of Laurel; Kiah Goettlich*, of Laurel; Claudia Hamilton, of Laurel; Brittney Hergenrider, of Laurel; Chelsea Hergenroeder, of Laurel; Carson Hoke, of Laurel; Sabreena Knopp, of Laurel; Brian Kostelecky, of Laurel; Codi Kroll, of Laurel; MiKayla Kroll, of Laurel; Heather Larkins, of Laurel; Hissaki Lee, of Laurel; Katelyn Martell, of Laurel; Liam McGann, of Laurel; Adam Olivas, of Laurel; Keith O'Neil, of Laurel; Karrah Peterson*, of Laurel; Trinitee Powell, of Laurel; Justin Romero, of Laurel; David Russell, of Laurel; Aspen Ryder*, of Laurel; Marshall Simanton, of Laurel; Cybrina Squier, of Laurel; Julia Torna, of Laurel; Brandon Wagner, of Laurel; Devann Watkins, of Laurel; Stephanie Witherspoon, of Laurel; Saige Fauth, of Lavina; Arelli McQuade*, of Molt; Saige Weimer, of Molt; Jordan Arnold, of Park City; Hazel Bullis, of Park City; Hailee Gregerson, of Park City; Tehya Ray, of Park City; George Reiter, of Park City; Allison Spiering*, of Park City; Tyler Murray, of Pompeys Pillar; Trevor Johnson, of Red Lodge; Amya Rodriguez, of Red Lodge; Cole Stewart*, of Red Lodge; Jojo Tobias, of Red Lodge; Katherine Wilhelm*, of Red Lodge; Kandiss Dowdell*, of Roberts; Dylan Sanderson*, of Roberts; Meadow Smith, of Roberts; Ian Flanscha, of Roundup; Joshua Hunter*, of Roundup; Alexandra Rangitsch, of Roundup; Daniel Borsum*, of Shepherd; Kaylie Fields*, of Shepherd; Sara Hutzenbiler, of Shepherd; Logan Kern, of Shepherd; Angelena Penning, of Shepherd; Ryder Rasmussen, of Shepherd; Micah Reimann*, of Shepherd; Kasey Shivar, of Shepherd; Greta Wenz*, of Shepherd; Jamie Williams, of Shepherd; Angelic Brodmerkle, of Worden; and Alice Hofer*, of Worden.