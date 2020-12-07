In the schools
The University of Montana has 807 students who are degree candidates for fall semester 2020.
Official awarding of a degree and any official graduation with honors or graduation with high honors designation is not made until degree candidates have completed their final term of enrollment and have met all requirements.
Area students who are UM degree candidates or have been awarded their degrees for fall semester 2020 are listed by hometown, below.
Billings:
Broquel Albertson, Matthew Basque, Neil Beyer, Kimberly Bray, Sara Channell, Tonyce Cooke, Julia Dahle, Grace Dana, Jordan Hasquet, Andrew Hoffman, Ellie Jones, Shea Kennedy, Ashlyn Kincaid, Morgan Legare (summa cum laude), Piper Lind, Joshua McCarthy, Erica McMurray, Kinsey Sternad (magna cum laude), Amy Surbrugg, Annika Tostengard
Laurel:
Courtney Kubitz
The Montana State University Billings peer education group HEROES recently received the Outstanding Peer Education Group Award at the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators 2020 Virtual General Assembly. HEROES was one of three university outreach groups who received the award.
The award recognizes peer education groups who have done excellent work on their campuses by providing consistent health and safety resources within their campus. NASPA highlighted the outstanding work done by HEROES in transitioning events and resources virtually, using social media as an educational platform, and creating online health courses.
HEROES partner with the BACCHUS Initiatives of NASPA to promote healthy and safe lifestyles among students and young adults within the community.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu.
