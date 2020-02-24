In the schools

The following students recently received Standout Student Awards from Arts Without Boundaries:

Stephanie Adam, orchestra student at West High.

Ben Bonner, band and choir student at Skyview High.

Emily Cherry, choir student at West High.

Bradley Irwin, band student at Central High.

Each senior student is selected by their school as outstanding students among their peers. Billings Downtown Rotary Club will award a $1,500 scholarship to one student from each of the four Billings High Schools in May of 2020.

Elyse Breeden, of Billings, graduated from Sagnaw Valley State University at the end of the fall 2019 semester.

Beckett Koch, of Billings, has been named to the fall 2019 president's list at University of Hartford.