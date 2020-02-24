In the schools
The following students recently received Standout Student Awards from Arts Without Boundaries:
Stephanie Adam, orchestra student at West High.
Ben Bonner, band and choir student at Skyview High.
Emily Cherry, choir student at West High.
Bradley Irwin, band student at Central High.
Each senior student is selected by their school as outstanding students among their peers. Billings Downtown Rotary Club will award a $1,500 scholarship to one student from each of the four Billings High Schools in May of 2020.
Elyse Breeden, of Billings, graduated from Sagnaw Valley State University at the end of the fall 2019 semester.
Beckett Koch, of Billings, has been named to the fall 2019 president's list at University of Hartford.
Teams of sixth- through eighth-grade student “Mathletes” from 13 regional middle schools competed in the MATHCOUNTS contest on Friday, Feb. 14 at MSU Billings. MATHCOUNTS is a combination math coaching and competition program. Students are tested on such topics as probability, statistics, linear algebra, and polynomials. The competition consists of written tests and a fast-paced oral match.
A total of 129 students from the following schools participated in the annual math competition:
- Ben Steele Middle School.
- Castle Rock Middle School.
- Columbus Middle School.
- Eileen Johnson Middle School (Lockwood).
- Elder Grove School.
- Elysian School.
- Frank Brattin Middle School (Colstrip).
- Lewis & Clark Middle School.
- Lewistown Junior High School.
- Medicine Crow Middle School.
- Riverside Middle School.
- Saint Francis Catholic Middle School.
- Will James Middle School.
The five individual Mathletes scoring the highest were:
- Aiden Zeiler, Lewis and Clark Middle School.
- Jonas Zeiler, Lewis and Clark Middle School.
- Linus Reaver, Ben Steele Middle School.
- Eli LeBaron, Ben Steele Middle School.
- Sosia Tupou, Ben Steele Middle School.
Ashawhen Hoffer won the fast-paced CountDown Round.
Divisional trophies went to:
- St. Francis Middle School.
- Columbus Middle School.
- Elysian Middle School.
Team trophies went to:
- Castle Rock Middle School (first).
- Lewis and Clark Middle School (second).
- Ben Steele Middle School (third).
- Columbus Middle High (fourth).
- St. Francis Middle School (fifth).
The top four teams won the right to advance to the State MATHCOUNTS competition. In addition to the state qualifying teams, the four highest-scoring individuals not assigned to a state qualifying team advance to state as well. They are:
- Torie Jamieson, Riverside Middle School
- Nathan Strobel, Riverside Middle School
- Laira Larson, Eileen Johnson Middle School
- Aidan Molly, St. Francis Catholic School
The state competition will take place at Montana Tech in Butte on March 15.
Listed below, by hometown, are area students recently named to the fall 2019 president’s honor list at Miles Community College for earning a minimum grade point average of 3.5. Students earning a 4.0 GPA are noted with an asterisk (*).
Billings: Raegan Harper*, Carl Freeman, Teresa EvinRude, Kade Hickey, Lanea Hope
Forsyth: Kayla Woods*, Ila Rankin, Kirsti Walker, Noah Taylor
Laurel: ShaeBreaun Reitler
Park City: Rylan Gauthier
Roundup: Celsa Castro, Tyler Eliasson, Rebecca Nelson
Shepherd: Briley Cook