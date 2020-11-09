In the schools

The following area students who have been admitted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2021 semester received academic scholarships:

Jaymn Medlock, of Billings and a senior at Billings West High, was awarded the Trustee Scholarship, a $14,500 per year scholarship.

James Ochs, of Billings and a senior at Laurel High, was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship.

These scholarships are awarded for four years and are based upon academic credentials. They are renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.

The 93rd annual National FFA Convention took place online Oct. 27-29th. The convention, one of the longest running conventions in the U.S., attracted nearly 217,500 online participants.

Speakers included NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Leadership workshops were held throughout the convention and sponsors and exhibitors from across the U.S. participated in the virtual trade show.