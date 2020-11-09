In the schools
The following area students who have been admitted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2021 semester received academic scholarships:
Jaymn Medlock, of Billings and a senior at Billings West High, was awarded the Trustee Scholarship, a $14,500 per year scholarship.
James Ochs, of Billings and a senior at Laurel High, was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship.
These scholarships are awarded for four years and are based upon academic credentials. They are renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
The 93rd annual National FFA Convention took place online Oct. 27-29th. The convention, one of the longest running conventions in the U.S., attracted nearly 217,500 online participants.
Speakers included NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
Leadership workshops were held throughout the convention and sponsors and exhibitors from across the U.S. participated in the virtual trade show.
Andee Baker, of Park City, represented Montana in a bid for a national FFA officer position.
Thirty-nine Montana FFA Members earned the American FFA Degree. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be bestowed upon a member. The degree requires individuals to meet a certain financial plateau from their work-based learning project as well as be an active participant in their local chapter and community.
Area individuals earning the degree are:
Andee Baker, of Park City; Brooke Johnson, of Huntley Project; Nicole Stevenson, of Joliet; and Tyler Wilm, of Fromberg.
The next activity for Montana FFA members is the John Deere Agriculture Exposition which will be held across the state at select John Deere dealerships Nov. 12-14.
For more information, go to ffa.org.
