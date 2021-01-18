In the schools
Erin Carroll, of Billings; Jessica Kramer, of Joliet; Alex Hardman, of Billings; Alyssa Burke, of Billings; Connor Eaton, of Billings; and Lucas Gerbasi of Billings, were listed on The University of Utah’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Kara Cranston, of Billings; Catherine Follett, of Billings; Aidan Harrington, of Billings; Paloma Whitworth, of Billings; and Sophia Whitworth, of Billings, earned placement on the Gonzaga University's President's List for fall semester. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Brandon Dringman, of Billings; Cade O'Toole, of Billings; and Mikaela Widdicombe, of Billings, earned placement on the Gonzaga University's Dean's List for fall semester. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Jeffery Shipp, of Belfry; Emily Tiry, of Billings; Serena Oyler, of Bridger; Alyssa Thormahlen, of Bridger; Dacey Robertson, of Fromberg; Lyric Crooks, of Joliet; and Mollee Krum, of Worden were listed on Northwest College’s President’s Honor Roll. To qualify, students must complete at least 12 semester hours of college-level coursework with a 4.0 grade point average.
Skylar Farmstead, of Absarokee; Rose Baeten, of Billings; Brendan Miller, of Billings; Shelby Rogers, of Billings; Karli Steiner, of Billings; William Strike, of Billings; Maria Stringari, of Bridger; Peighton Greenfield, of Hardin; Lauren Yates, of Joliet; and Brooke Schloemer, of Roundup; were listed on Northwest College’s Vice President’s Honor Roll. To qualify, students must complete at least 12 semester hours of college-level coursework with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
DeeAnne Bilderback, of Billings; Daisy Florian, of Billings; Amanda Harman, of Billings; Erin Jenkins, of Billings; Robin Opp, of Billings; Alba Pimentel, of Billings; Charleen Austin, of Red Lodge; and Courtney Fairchild, of Red Lodge were listed on Northwest College’s Dean’s Honor Roll. To qualify, students must have earned a minimum of six credit hours in college-level coursework with at least a 3.5 semester grade point average.
Alana K. Graves, of Ballantine; Denis M. Berry, of Billings; Aaron J. Burt, of Billings; Jacob P. Chaney, of Billings; Cole P. Curry, of Billings; Chelsea K. Daniken, of Billings; Jessica S. Fish, of Billings; Seth A. Hawkins, of Billings; Kendra D. Pipkin, of Billings; Dylan R. Veis, of Billings; Ryan E. Williams, of Billings; Jace M. Aumueller, of Columbus; Justin S. King, of Fromberg; Hailie B. George, of Joliet; Shay E. Osborne, of Laurel; and Morgan A. Stamp, of Roundup, were listed on Montana State University-Northern’s Fall semester Dean’s List. To be included, students must carry a minimum of 12 credits and earn a grade point average of 3.25 or better.
Kathryn Darity, of Ballantine; Loran Murphy*, of Ballantine; Kyle Ebert, of Billings; Cade Field*, of Billings; Maxwell Kent*, of Billings; Morgan Miller, of Billings; Raina Mortenson, of Billings; Shelby Smith, of Billings; Kelsey Stewart, of Billings; Kenyon Hatten*, of Boyd; Chloe Hanser, of Broadview; Kade Osborne, of Columbus; Tia Ware, of Hardin; Jade White Clay*, of Hardin; Lisa Kaldahl*, of Hardin; Cady Siemion*, of Huntley; Donald Maurer, of Laurel; Megan Mosby, of Laurel; Douglas Crooked Arm*, of Pryor; Evan Tomlin, of Roberts; Kiara Groves*, of Roundup; Colten Allen, of Shepherd; and Kylie Lemburg*, of Shepherd, were listed on The University of Montana Western’s fall semester Dean’s List. To achieve this honor, students must be enrolled full-time or for 12 semester credits and carry a minimum 3.33 grade point average. An asterisk after a name indicates a student received high honors.
Katherine Kautzman, of Billings, was recently named to the Dean's List at Loyola Marymount University. To qualify, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 point scale, and complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.