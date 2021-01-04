 Skip to main content
Organizations

In celebration of 50 years of service, Special Olympics Montana (SOMT) recently honored 50 individuals and organizations who have contributed to and championed thousands of Montanans with intellectual disabilities throughout the past half-century.

Billings area recipients of the honor include athlete Logan Shaw and volunteers Tammy Grimm, Tiffani Coleman, Nick Cladis, Billings Police Sargent Tina Hoeger (LETR), the Andy and Pattie Minchew Family, and the Scott Family of First Interstate Bank.

For more information, go to somt.org.

