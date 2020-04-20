The club also received an Emerald Award (top honors) for Public Relations & Media due to the efforts of Bob Bales, editor of The Peoples Voice, the club monthly newsletter. Bales also received a Distinguished Member Award for his work in that capacity.

Other Distinguished Member Awards were given to Bob Miller of his fundraising efforts as chairman of the club’s annual Pancake Breakfast, and Ev Jones for his work with Riverside Builders Club, one of the clubs Service Leadership Programs.

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming recently recognized adult Girl Scout members who have been nominated by fellow volunteers for significant accomplishments and approved by the GSMW Board of Directors.

More than 80 volunteers from across the council received volunteer recognition including 13 volunteers from Billings.

Elizabeth Camp, Linda Korwald, and Alene Malloy received the Girl Scout Appreciation Pin which recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service has had a measurable impact on one service unit or geographical area, and helps reach and surpass the mission-delivery goals of an area.