In the schools
The Billings Youth Orchestra honored eight graduating seniors at the end of the spring concert season. They are: Mary Botz, violin; Kyra Brockhausen, trumpet; Emily Fink, oboe; Carter Hanson, bass; Bradley Irwin, clarinet; Conor Largent, violin; Hannah Mark, violin; and Emily Tschetter, cello.
Established in 2006, the Billings Youth Orchestra is a premier orchestral experience for talented young musicians throughout the Billings area. With four orchestras, a wind ensemble, and quartet, the BYO provides a comprehensive orchestral education for students from kindergarten to college. BYO prepares young artists for entrance to music conservatories, college and professional orchestras and ensembles. For more information about BYO and how students can join, go to billingsyouthorchestra.org or the group’s Facebook page.
The Montana FFA Foundation recently awarded over $90,000 in scholarships and grants to FFA members and local FFA chapters throughout the state.
Fifty students receive a total of $71,500 in scholarships and grants for college, leadership development, and work-based learning projects. Scholarships for top individuals will be awarded to winners of competitions at the State FFA Convention, date and location to be announced at a later time.
Area students receiving leadership grants and college scholarships include:
Leave a Legacy Scholarship: Alyssa Thormahlen, Belfry; Serena Oyler, Bridger; Maria Stringari, Bridger.
Supervised Agricultural Experience Grants: Devan Birrer and Jordyn Whitmus, both of Fromberg.
Bulls for Blue Grants: Alyssa Thormahlen, of Belfry.
More information is available at montanaffa.org.
The Governor’s Office of Community Service (ServeMontana), Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact recently awarded 98 Montana high school seniors $1,000 Youth Serve Montana Scholarships.
Listed below, by high school, are area students who received the award and the college or university they plan to attend:
Skyview High: Kaidyn Harris, MSU Billings; Lauren Haskell, MSU Billings; Jordan Roe, MSUB.
West High: Tyler Van Steeland, MSU Bozeman.
Huntley Project High: Reegan Tigner, Gallatin College; Ann Killen, University of Montana.
Lavina High: Anastasia Hayes, Rocky Mountain College.
Roundup High: Chloe Cota, Miles Community College; Kirsten Jense, MSU Bozeman; Brennan Larson, MSU Billings.
Carrie Carpenter, a senior at West High, was among 18 Montana students who recently received a NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing.
The award is given to students for their accomplishments and aspirations in computing and technology by the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT), NorthWestern Energy and Carroll College.
For more information, go to ncwit.org.
Organizations
Seven members of Billings Golden K Kiwanis club attended the Montana District Mid-Winter Conference in Bozeman, Feb. 28-March 1.
Kiwanis is an International service organization serving the children of the world.
The conference was for the purpose of leadership training, inspiration and fellowship. During an awards luncheon, clubs and individuals were recognized for outstanding service during the 2018-2019 year.
Billings Golden K received many awards. The Distinguished Club Award recognized the clubs support of children in our community. The award included Distinguished President recognition to Ellen Smith and Distinguished Secretary recognition to Susan Keene.
The club also received an Emerald Award (top honors) for Public Relations & Media due to the efforts of Bob Bales, editor of The Peoples Voice, the club monthly newsletter. Bales also received a Distinguished Member Award for his work in that capacity.
Other Distinguished Member Awards were given to Bob Miller of his fundraising efforts as chairman of the club’s annual Pancake Breakfast, and Ev Jones for his work with Riverside Builders Club, one of the clubs Service Leadership Programs.
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming recently recognized adult Girl Scout members who have been nominated by fellow volunteers for significant accomplishments and approved by the GSMW Board of Directors.
More than 80 volunteers from across the council received volunteer recognition including 13 volunteers from Billings.
Elizabeth Camp, Linda Korwald, and Alene Malloy received the Girl Scout Appreciation Pin which recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service has had a measurable impact on one service unit or geographical area, and helps reach and surpass the mission-delivery goals of an area.
Lisa Vance, Tanya Long, Christina Brown, and Alene Malloy were awarded Volunteer of Excellence. The award offers service units an opportunity to recognize volunteers who have contributed outstanding service in support to girl and adult members at the troop level.
The Outstanding Volunteer Award offers parents an opportunity to recognize a volunteer for their daughter’s troop who has provided outstanding service. Jenny Jasper, Lacey Stiles, Kendra Vachal, Christy Rockne, Stefanie Jordan, Elizabeth Camp, and Kaylee Yount received this award for going above and beyond expectations for the position and helping girls to develop courage, confidence and character.
The Honor Pin, awarded to Brandi LaFranier, recognizes one’s exemplary service in helping to deliver the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to two or more service units or geographical areas.
