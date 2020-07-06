× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the schools

Catherine Follett, Joseph Nichols, Paloma Whitworth and Mikaela Widdicombe, all of Billings, were recently named to the spring president's list at Gonzaga University. To qualify for the president's list, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.85. Kara Cranston, Matthew Cranston, Brandon Dringman, Hailey McDonald and Sophia Whitworth, all of Billings, were named to the dean's list at Gonzaga University. To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5-3.84.

Parker Kraske and Quinn Sanderson, both of Billings, were among nine recent high school graduates named 2020 Montana State University Provost scholars, one of MSU’s most prestigious scholarships.

Max Noddings, of Billings, was named to the spring dean's list at Saint Michael's College.

Jaden Marquelle Hallgrimson, of Billings, was named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Addison Gottwals, of Billings, was named to the spring dean’s list at Furman University. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.4.

Natalie Ruegsegger, of Billings, recently graduated from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota with a bachelor's degree.

