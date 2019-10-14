{{featured_button_text}}

Associated Students of Montana State University Billings recently elected senators to fill open positions on the student body senate.

Students elected to ASMSUB include:

Stephanie Davis

Major: health administration

Minor: business and long-term care concentration

Hometown: Billings

Danielle Fausnaugh

Major: accounting and general business

Home: Germany

Laiekawai Bryce-Black

Major: organizational communications

Hometown: Kailua, Hawaii

Kira Niemi

Major: accounting

Hometown: Billings

Naomi Norris

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Major: elementary education

Minor: early education

Hometown: Bismarck, North Dakota

Anna Seymanski

Major: pre-nursing

Minor: criminal justice

Hometown: Huntley

Maxwell Sheehan

Major: business management and marketing

Hometown: Billings

Devin Williams

Major: biology

Hometown: Billings

Other senators serving on ASMSUB include Jordan Neff, Sari Robertus, and Courteney Shovlin.

ASMSUB is led by Executive Cabinet student members President Savannah Merritt, Vice President Taylor Kurkoski, Business Manager James Unzaga, and Student Resolution Officer Robin Cunningham.

For more information, go to msubillings.edu.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags