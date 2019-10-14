Associated Students of Montana State University Billings recently elected senators to fill open positions on the student body senate.
Students elected to ASMSUB include:
Stephanie Davis
Major: health administration
Minor: business and long-term care concentration
Hometown: Billings
Danielle Fausnaugh
Major: accounting and general business
Home: Germany
Laiekawai Bryce-Black
Major: organizational communications
Hometown: Kailua, Hawaii
Kira Niemi
Major: accounting
Hometown: Billings
Naomi Norris
Major: elementary education
Minor: early education
Hometown: Bismarck, North Dakota
Anna Seymanski
Major: pre-nursing
Minor: criminal justice
Hometown: Huntley
Maxwell Sheehan
Major: business management and marketing
Hometown: Billings
Devin Williams
Major: biology
Hometown: Billings
Other senators serving on ASMSUB include Jordan Neff, Sari Robertus, and Courteney Shovlin.
ASMSUB is led by Executive Cabinet student members President Savannah Merritt, Vice President Taylor Kurkoski, Business Manager James Unzaga, and Student Resolution Officer Robin Cunningham.
For more information, go to msubillings.edu.