In the schools

Katelyn Opp, of Billings, recently graduated from the University of Northern Colorado.

Kate Kautzman, of Billings, was named to the spring dean’s list at Loyola Marymount University.

Alec Donald, of Billings, was recently named to the spring dean's list at Gustavus Adolphus College. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.7.

Charles Steven Klepps and Mckenna A. Meier, both of Billings, were recently named to the spring dean’s list at Iowa State University. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5.

Tiffany M. Poore, of Red Lodge, recently graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine.

Listed below, by hometown, are area students who recently graduated from University of Montana. Graduates with “cum laude” after their name indicate a GPA of 3.40 to 3.69. “Magna laude” indicates a 3.70 to 3.89 GPA, and “summa laude” is 3.90 and above.

Billings: