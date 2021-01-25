In the schools

Madison Duneman, of Billings, has received Provost's Honor Roll status for the Fall 2020 semester at Whitworth University. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.

Megan G. Brown, of Billings; and Emily Poole, of Worden, were placed on the North Dakota State University Fall 2020 Dean’s List. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify.

Mckenna A. Meier, of Billings, has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the Iowa State University Fall 2020 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Keith Wectawski, of Billings, was among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the fall 2020 semester. Due to COVID-19, UNC held virtual commencement ceremonies in December that celebrated all students who graduated throughout 2020.

Alec Donald, of Billings, was listed on the Fall Semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average, or higher, based on a 4.0 scale.

