In the schools
The following students recently received Standout Student Awards from Arts Without Boundaries:
- Abigail Greenberg, orchestra student at West High.
- Andrew Kazmierski, band student at West High.
- Thomas Popiel, choir student at Skyview High.
- Mason Yochum, band student at Central High.
Each senior student is selected by their school as outstanding students among their peers. Billings Downtown Rotary Club will award a $1,500 scholarship to one student from each of the four Billings High Schools in May of 2020.
Adley Swanson, of Billings, was recently named to the fall dean's list at Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota. To qualify, full-time undergraduate students must earn a minimum term grade point average of 3.5.
Amy Davidson, of Billings, graduated from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee, with a master’s degree in business administration.
Montana Campus Compact, an 18-member higher education network that advances the public purposes of higher education, has awarded 11 Montana students with 2020 George M. Dennison Civic Engagement Scholarships.
Local students awarded the scholarships include Danny Lynn Eder, a student in the diesel program at City College at MSU Billings, and Willow Peterson, a political science major and organizational communication minor at MSU Billings.
The $1,000 scholarship honors students at MTCC affiliate campuses who have volunteered significant time, energy and resources – while pursuing a degree or certificate – to projects that make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.
For more information, go to mtcompact.org.