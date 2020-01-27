In the schools
Kenyon Hatton, of Joliet, was name to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Montana Western in Dillon. To qualify, students must be enrolled full-time or for 12 semester credits and carry a minimum 3.33 grade point average.
Hannah Thom, of Billings, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.
Hunter C. Pulse, of Belfry, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at North Dakota State University in Fargo.
Brooke Bialas and Madeleine Price, both of Billings, were recently named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City.
Dickinson State University recently named area students to its president’s list and dean's list.
Named to the president’s list for earning a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.9 were Taylor Ludwig, of Billings, and Keera Stookey, of Huntley.
Named to the dean’s list for earning a 3.5-3.89 grade point average were Blade Miller, of Billings; Kaitlyn Kelley, of Laurel; and Haylie Oberlander, of Worden.
Listed below, by hometown, are area students recently named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Carroll College in Helena.
Billings: Sarah Day, Katie Grenier, Zachary Hanser, Shae Helterbran, Duncan Kraft, Josh Kraft, Peyton Lipp, Mikayla Model, Landry Otis, Emma Putnam, Rachel Quade, Maverick Roberts, Abbigale Robson, Jessica Schmitz, Blair Stapleton, Michaela Stock, Hope Welhaven
Absarokee: Colleen Culbertson
Belfry: Steven White
Broadview: Krista Schott
Fromberg: Cara White
Laurel: Kylee Hoke
Molt: Evan Barthel
Roberts: Jessica Allsup
Roundup: Tristan Stigen