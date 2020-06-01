In the schools
Ally McFarland and Riley Manfull, both of Billings, are candidates to graduate University of Sioux Falls. McFarland is a candidate for graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and special education. Manfull is a candidate for graduating with a master’s degree in business administration-management.
On May 1-2, the Billings Music Teachers Association held its annual Spring Festival online, adjudicated by Julie Gossweiler. Twenty-one students participated. The following eight were named top performers: Felixe Becker, student of Karen Huffman; Lexie Taylor and Emily Loveless, students of Margaret McGillvray; Nicole Rodriguez, Abigail Strong and Brittany Strong, students of Sherlon Orth; Johnny Bruin, student of Lauren Carr; and Mia Moore, student of Sandra Subotnick.
Area students were recently named to the spring president’s and dean’s list at Dickinson State University.
Named to the president’s list for earning a grade point average of 3.9 or higher are Kennedy Hildebrand and Taylor Ludwig, of Billings; Bethany Jundt, of Laurel; and Keera Stookey, of Huntley.
Named to the dean’s list for earning a grade point average of 3.5-3.89 are Blade Miller, Tobin O'Brien and Jessica Smith, all of Billings, and Haylie Oberlander, of Worden.
Additionally, Stookey was nominated to receive Dickinson State University's 2020 Outstanding Graduate Award. The award is the highest honor bestowed upon graduating seniors by the university.
Area students named to the spring dean's list at the University of Utah include Erin Carroll, Lucas Gerbasi and Alex Hardman, all of Billings, and Jessica Kramer, of Joliet. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
West High recently announced student scholarships. Listed below are students' names, the schools the students plan to attend, and their awards.
Maddie Albrecht: Lehigh University; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Willa Albrecht: University of Montana; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Grace Beiergrohslein: Oklahoma State University; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Ashton Berg: Stanford University; President's Award for Academic Excellence, MUS (declined to go to attend school out of state), National Merit Scholarship Program Finalist, 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholar Scholarship, Rotary Club's Student of the Month scholarship
Caleb Blumenshine: President's Award for Academic Excellence
Carrie Carpenter: University of North Dakota; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Emily Cherry: Dixie State University; Full Merit Academic Scholarship
Christine Compton: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship
Amber Craig: President's Award for Academic Excellence
Nate Dewar: Boise State University; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Gem Scholarship
Noah Ettleman: President's Award for Academic Excellence
Emily Fink: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, Forseth Family Music Scholarship
Kadie Fischer: San Diego State University; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Megan Gemmill: Grand Canyon University; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Kelsey Gosch: Washington State University; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Abigail Greenberg: Montana State University; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Dell Scholarship
Nash Greenfield: President's Award for Academic Excellence
Treyton Grossman: MSU; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, College of Engineering General Scholarship, STEM Scholarship
Andrew Guthridge: President's Award for Academic Excellence
Emma Hardy: Rocky Mountain College; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Kristian Hayes: Rocky Mountain College; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Jon Hertz: Montana Tech; STEM Scholarship, Peter & Zellah Yegen Scholarship
Kole Ketterling: President's Award for Academic Excellence
Jace Kirschman: MSU; STEM Scholarship, Premier Scholarship, Willis and Nancy Wetstein Civil Engineering Scholarship
Olivia Kusek: Cal Poly; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Josh Lambourne: University of Utah; President's Award for Academic Excellence, University of Utah Freshman Academic Achievement, U of U Heritage Scholarship
Eric Laughlin: Lyon University; Dean's Scholarship, Early Scot Grant, Baseball Scholarship, Visit Grant
Bryce Lehnen: President's Award for Academic Excellence
Reese Lester: Montana Tech; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Lily Lieuallen: Rocky Mountain College; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Trustee Scholarship
Chase Linde: Concordia College; Forseth Family Music Scholarship
Kelsey Lohof: University of Washington; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Ethan Lowe: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, STEM Scholarship
Hunter Lucas: Northwestern University; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Anna Mattie: President's Award for Academic Excellence
Morgan McDonald: Rocky Mountain College; MT TRIO Achievement Scholarship, Promise Scholarship
Grant Minkoff: MSU; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, STEM Scholarship
Logan Meyer: Rocky Mountain College; Men's Basketball Scholarship, Dean's Scholarship
Maddy Molm: Rocky Mountain College; Trustee Scholarship, Bear Grant, Visit Scholarship
Caden Moore: President's Award for Academic Excellence, Jiffy Lube Scholarship, Uri Barnea Music Scholarship, Yelllowstone Valley Electric Cooperative Scholarship, Forseth Family Music Scholarship
Hunter Morse: Dickinson State University; BWHS Class of 1979 Memorial Scholarship for Athletics
Johnathan Nickoloff: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Jayden Ostler: University of Northern Colorado; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Brent Bloom Music Scholarship
Jasmine Patrick: MSUB; BWHS Class of 1979 Memorial Scholarship for Academics
Tessa Paulsen: Brigham Young University; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Kaydyn Perea: BWHS Class of 1979 Memorial Scholarship for the Trades
Micah Pierson: President's Award for Academic Excellence
Catelyn Puckett: MSU; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, STEM Scholarship
Taryn Riley: College of Idaho; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Cross Country and Track and Field Scholarships, Alto Choir Music Scholarship
Nevaeh Roberson: President's Award for Academic Excellence
Camryn Ruiz: Hollins University; Sue Dolan Art Scholarship, BWHS Class of 1979 Memorial Scholarship for Art
Isaiah Sanchez: Rocky Mountain College; Todd Teegarden Memorial Scholarship
Kaylee Sanchez: President's Award for Academic Excellence
Nina Schuett: Texas Christian University; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Faculty Scholarship, NCAA Rifle Team Scholarship
Lillie Schutterle: Culinary Institute of America; ProStart Scholarship
Shelby Schye: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Carson Seiler: President's Award for Academic Excellence
Mannix Shaffer: UM; MT Academic Achievement Scholarship
Anney Sokoloski: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, STEM Scholarship, Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative Scholarship
Amanda Steele: MSU; Forseth Family Music Scholarship
Logan Szabo: President's Award for Academic Excellence, National Merit Scholarship Program Finalist
Lauryn Tecca: Montana State University Billings; President's Award for Academic Excellence, West End Exchange Club-Youth of the Year 2020, Dell Scholarship
Tyler Vannatta: United States Air Force Academy, Colorado; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Wyatt VanPelt: University of Providence; Men's Wrestling Scholarship
Steven Van Steeland: MSU; Montana President's Award for Academic Excellence
Tyler Van Steeland: MSU; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Kaleb Vestal: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence, MT Academic Achievement Scholarship
Grace Walker: Brigham Young University; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Lindsey Weber: Rocky Mountain College; Presidential Scholarship
Ryan Wegner: National Guard; President's Award for Academic Excellence
Allison Young: Grand Canyon University; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Black Mountain Software Scholarship
Hailey Zent: Culinary Institute of America-ProStart Scholarship
Area students who recently graduated from Rocky Mountain College are listed below, by the degree earned and the student’s hometown.
One asterisk (*) denotes students who graduated cum laude with a grade point average of 3.4-3.59. Two asterisks (**) denotes students who graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6-3.79. Three asterisks (***) denotes students who graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.8-4.0.
Master of Educational Leadership:
Billings: Kristy W. Flesch, Lindsay Jo Horton, Heather Ann Soelter
Hardin: Taylor Robert Sidwell
Laurel: Olivia H. Condon
Master of Accountancy
Billings: Alexis Quinn Hodik** (completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees), Brian Wayne Hudson***
Bachelor of Arts
Billings: Calvin Dylan Bjorgum*, Kaitlyn Mae Gordon, Bailey Rheaume***, Johanna Eileen Trout***, Peter Jerome Lyle Wall***, Brianna Dawn West**,
Joliet: Annie Mikayla Cooke***
Laurel: Seth Jacob Shifley
Bachelor of Science
Billings: Madison Taylor Arnold*, Olivia Bochy, Ruth Jemutai Chepsat, Lauren Ryley Cornwall**, Amy Belynne Dixon, Justin Robert Edgell, Hayden Avery Flohr, Taisha Amber Haggard***, Sean Allen Heising, Brandon Paul Kawulok*, Kaitlyn Kirby, Caitlyn E. Lane, Jessica Ann Meeker** (completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees), Naomi Nation**, Macy Mae Neighbors, Isaac David Petsch* (completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees), Jacob Timothy Saunders, Shelby Shayne Schuchard*, Brianna Savaria, Jordyn R. Walter*, Mariah Wittman**
Absarokee: Joshua Michael Gallagher
Joliet: Austin Lee Webber**
Laurel: Sabrina Patrice Bodden**, Morgan Nicole O'Neil***, Kenya Lee Straley**, Miranda Lynn Wallace*
Red Lodge: Daniella Lee Russell***
Roundup: Carrie G. (Cota) Daniels (completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees), Chrissy Rose Hattery
