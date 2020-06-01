× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the schools

Ally McFarland and Riley Manfull, both of Billings, are candidates to graduate University of Sioux Falls. McFarland is a candidate for graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and special education. Manfull is a candidate for graduating with a master’s degree in business administration-management.

On May 1-2, the Billings Music Teachers Association held its annual Spring Festival online, adjudicated by Julie Gossweiler. Twenty-one students participated. The following eight were named top performers: Felixe Becker, student of Karen Huffman; Lexie Taylor and Emily Loveless, students of Margaret McGillvray; Nicole Rodriguez, Abigail Strong and Brittany Strong, students of Sherlon Orth; Johnny Bruin, student of Lauren Carr; and Mia Moore, student of Sandra Subotnick.

Area students were recently named to the spring president’s and dean’s list at Dickinson State University.