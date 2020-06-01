Achievers

Ally McFarland and Riley Manfull, both of Billings, are candidates to graduate University of Sioux Falls. McFarland is a candidate for graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and special education. Manfull is a candidate for graduating with a master’s degree in business administration-management.

On May 1-2, the Billings Music Teachers Association held its annual Spring Festival online, adjudicated by Julie Gossweiler. Twenty-one students participated. The following eight were named top performers: Felixe Becker, student of Karen Huffman; Lexie Taylor and Emily Loveless, students of Margaret McGillvray; Nicole Rodriguez, Abigail Strong and Brittany Strong, students of Sherlon Orth; Johnny Bruin, student of Lauren Carr; and Mia Moore, student of Sandra Subotnick.

Area students were recently named to the spring president’s and dean’s list at Dickinson State University.

Named to the president’s list for earning a grade point average of 3.9 or higher are Kennedy Hildebrand and Taylor Ludwig, of Billings; Bethany Jundt, of Laurel; and Keera Stookey, of Huntley.

Named to the dean’s list for earning a grade point average of 3.5-3.89 are Blade Miller, Tobin O'Brien and Jessica Smith, all of Billings, and Haylie Oberlander, of Worden.

Additionally, Stookey was nominated to receive Dickinson State University's 2020 Outstanding Graduate Award. The award is the highest honor bestowed upon graduating seniors by the university.

Area students named to the spring dean's list at the University of Utah include Erin Carroll, Lucas Gerbasi and Alex Hardman, all of Billings, and Jessica Kramer, of Joliet. To qualify, students must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5.

West High recently announced student scholarships. Listed below are students' names, the schools the students plan to attend, and their awards.

Maddie Albrecht: Lehigh University; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Willa Albrecht: University of Montana; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Grace Beiergrohslein: Oklahoma State University; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Ashton Berg: Stanford University; President's Award for Academic Excellence, MUS (declined to go to attend school out of state), National Merit Scholarship Program Finalist, 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholar Scholarship, Rotary Club's Student of the Month scholarship

Caleb Blumenshine: President's Award for Academic Excellence

Carrie Carpenter: University of North Dakota; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Emily Cherry: Dixie State University; Full Merit Academic Scholarship

Christine Compton: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship

Amber Craig: President's Award for Academic Excellence

Nate Dewar: Boise State University; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Gem Scholarship

Noah Ettleman: President's Award for Academic Excellence

Emily Fink: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, Forseth Family Music Scholarship

Kadie Fischer: San Diego State University; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Megan Gemmill: Grand Canyon University; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Kelsey Gosch: Washington State University; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Abigail Greenberg: Montana State University; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Dell Scholarship

Nash Greenfield: President's Award for Academic Excellence

Treyton Grossman: MSU; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, College of Engineering General Scholarship, STEM Scholarship

Andrew Guthridge: President's Award for Academic Excellence

Emma Hardy: Rocky Mountain College; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Kristian Hayes: Rocky Mountain College; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Jon Hertz: Montana Tech; STEM Scholarship, Peter & Zellah Yegen Scholarship

Kole Ketterling: President's Award for Academic Excellence

Jace Kirschman: MSU; STEM Scholarship, Premier Scholarship, Willis and Nancy Wetstein Civil Engineering Scholarship

Olivia Kusek: Cal Poly; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Josh Lambourne: University of Utah; President's Award for Academic Excellence, University of Utah Freshman Academic Achievement, U of U Heritage Scholarship

Eric Laughlin: Lyon University; Dean's Scholarship, Early Scot Grant, Baseball Scholarship, Visit Grant

Bryce Lehnen: President's Award for Academic Excellence

Reese Lester: Montana Tech; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Lily Lieuallen: Rocky Mountain College; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Trustee Scholarship

Chase Linde: Concordia College; Forseth Family Music Scholarship

Kelsey Lohof: University of Washington; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Ethan Lowe: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, STEM Scholarship

Hunter Lucas: Northwestern University; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Anna Mattie: President's Award for Academic Excellence

Morgan McDonald: Rocky Mountain College; MT TRIO Achievement Scholarship, Promise Scholarship

Grant Minkoff: MSU; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, STEM Scholarship

Logan Meyer: Rocky Mountain College; Men's Basketball Scholarship, Dean's Scholarship

Maddy Molm: Rocky Mountain College; Trustee Scholarship, Bear Grant, Visit Scholarship

Caden Moore: President's Award for Academic Excellence, Jiffy Lube Scholarship, Uri Barnea Music Scholarship, Yelllowstone Valley Electric Cooperative Scholarship, Forseth Family Music Scholarship

Hunter Morse: Dickinson State University; BWHS Class of 1979 Memorial Scholarship for Athletics

Johnathan Nickoloff: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Jayden Ostler: University of Northern Colorado; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Brent Bloom Music Scholarship

Jasmine Patrick: MSUB; BWHS Class of 1979 Memorial Scholarship for Academics

Tessa Paulsen: Brigham Young University; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Kaydyn Perea: BWHS Class of 1979 Memorial Scholarship for the Trades

Micah Pierson: President's Award for Academic Excellence

Catelyn Puckett: MSU; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, STEM Scholarship

Taryn Riley: College of Idaho; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Cross Country and Track and Field Scholarships, Alto Choir Music Scholarship

Nevaeh Roberson: President's Award for Academic Excellence

Camryn Ruiz: Hollins University; Sue Dolan Art Scholarship, BWHS Class of 1979 Memorial Scholarship for Art

Isaiah Sanchez: Rocky Mountain College; Todd Teegarden Memorial Scholarship

Kaylee Sanchez: President's Award for Academic Excellence

Nina Schuett: Texas Christian University; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Faculty Scholarship, NCAA Rifle Team Scholarship

Lillie Schutterle: Culinary Institute of America; ProStart Scholarship

Shelby Schye: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Carson Seiler: President's Award for Academic Excellence

Mannix Shaffer: UM; MT Academic Achievement Scholarship

Anney Sokoloski: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Montana University System Honor Scholarship, STEM Scholarship, Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative Scholarship

Amanda Steele: MSU; Forseth Family Music Scholarship

Logan Szabo: President's Award for Academic Excellence, National Merit Scholarship Program Finalist

Lauryn Tecca: Montana State University Billings; President's Award for Academic Excellence, West End Exchange Club-Youth of the Year 2020, Dell Scholarship

Tyler Vannatta: United States Air Force Academy, Colorado; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Wyatt VanPelt: University of Providence; Men's Wrestling Scholarship

Steven Van Steeland: MSU; Montana President's Award for Academic Excellence

Tyler Van Steeland: MSU; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Kaleb Vestal: UM; President's Award for Academic Excellence, MT Academic Achievement Scholarship

Grace Walker: Brigham Young University; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Lindsey Weber: Rocky Mountain College; Presidential Scholarship

Ryan Wegner: National Guard; President's Award for Academic Excellence

Allison Young: Grand Canyon University; President's Award for Academic Excellence, Black Mountain Software Scholarship

Hailey Zent: Culinary Institute of America-ProStart Scholarship

Area students who recently graduated from Rocky Mountain College are listed below, by the degree earned and the student’s hometown.

One asterisk (*) denotes students who graduated cum laude with a grade point average of 3.4-3.59. Two asterisks (**) denotes students who graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6-3.79. Three asterisks (***) denotes students who graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.8-4.0.

Master of Educational Leadership:

Billings: Kristy W. Flesch, Lindsay Jo Horton, Heather Ann Soelter

Hardin: Taylor Robert Sidwell

Laurel: Olivia H. Condon

Master of Accountancy

Billings: Alexis Quinn Hodik** (completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees), Brian Wayne Hudson***

Bachelor of Arts

Billings: Calvin Dylan Bjorgum*, Kaitlyn Mae Gordon, Bailey Rheaume***, Johanna Eileen Trout***, Peter Jerome Lyle Wall***, Brianna Dawn West**,

Joliet: Annie Mikayla Cooke***

Laurel: Seth Jacob Shifley

Bachelor of Science

Billings: Madison Taylor Arnold*, Olivia Bochy, Ruth Jemutai Chepsat, Lauren Ryley Cornwall**, Amy Belynne Dixon, Justin Robert Edgell, Hayden Avery Flohr, Taisha Amber Haggard***, Sean Allen Heising, Brandon Paul Kawulok*, Kaitlyn Kirby, Caitlyn E. Lane, Jessica Ann Meeker** (completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees), Naomi Nation**, Macy Mae Neighbors, Isaac David Petsch* (completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees), Jacob Timothy Saunders, Shelby Shayne Schuchard*, Brianna Savaria, Jordyn R. Walter*, Mariah Wittman**

Absarokee: Joshua Michael Gallagher

Joliet: Austin Lee Webber**

Laurel: Sabrina Patrice Bodden**, Morgan Nicole O'Neil***, Kenya Lee Straley**, Miranda Lynn Wallace*

Red Lodge: Daniella Lee Russell***

Roundup: Carrie G. (Cota) Daniels (completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees), Chrissy Rose Hattery

