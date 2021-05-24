 Skip to main content
Achievers

Weber State presents Billings students with Academic Excellence awards

Hailey Dean of Billings, MT earned the honor of High Academic Excellence at Weber State University.

Zoe Thomae of Laurel, MT earned the honor of Academic Excellence at Weber State University.

Kyla Krebsbach of Billings, MT earned the honor of Academic Excellence at Weber State University.

More than 4,300 students, representing 28% of Weber State undergraduates, received the honor of Academic Excellence in the spring, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5. Of those 4,300, approximately 1,300 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 GPA, representing 8% of the student body.

Billings graduates from Carroll College

Below is a list of Billings students who were candidates for graduation from Carroll College for 2021. Indicated on this list are the students’ names, hometowns, majors, and honors or distinctions earned.

Kendal Bailey Compton, Public Health

Sarah Day, Nursing

Grace E. DeBoer, Chemistry

Karissa Narcelle Dykstra, Health Sciences

Noah Paul Gaudreau, Biology

Parker A. Gunderson, Political Science/French/International Relations, Magna Cum Laude

Shae Helterbran, Nursing

Josh Kraft, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

Shelby Rheaume, Biochemistry/Molecular Biology

Josephina Helen Elizabeth Snyder, Communication Studies

To be eligible for graduation honors, a Carroll student must complete 60 hours of coursework at Carroll and graduate with a cumulative grade point average of not less than 3.50. 

Billings students on Rocky Mountain College Dean's List 2021 Spring semester

Adair, Molly | Billings, MT | Deans List

Anderson, Shelby | Billings, MT | Deans List

Basso-Crouse, Dara | Billings, MT | Deans List

Conroy, Kayanna | Billings, MT | Deans List

Cooke, Julianna | Billings, MT | Deans List

Corcoran, Sean | Billings, MT | Deans List

Cornwall, Ryan | Billings, MT | Deans List

Croff, Mikayla | Billings, MT | Deans List

Guthridge, Andrew | Billings, MT | Deans List

Hageman, Jacob | Billings, MT | Deans List

Hardy, Emma | Billings, MT | Deans List

Haws, Braxton | Billings, MT | Deans List

Klein, Tyra | Billings, MT | Deans List

Knerr, Stormy | Livingston, MT | Deans List

McCalla, Jack | Billings, MT | Deans List

Mouser, Amberlea | Billings, MT | Deans List

Neuman, Elise | Billings, MT | Deans List

Palin, Tendra | Billings, MT | Deans List

Rudolph, Eryn | Billings, MT | Deans List

Sharpe, Weston | Billings, MT | Deans List

Skonicki, Emily | Billings, MT | Deans List

Stuart, Donna | Billings, MT | Deans List

Thomson, Kailey | Billings, MT | Deans List

Ventling, Paige | Laurel, MT | Deans List

Watkins, Dakota | Billings, MT | Deans List

Young, Brooke | Billings, MT | Deans List

Zimmermann, Jens | Billings, MT | Deans List

Anderson, Eric | Billings, MT | High Honors

Ard, Kendall | Billings, MT | High Honors

Ard, Kiersten | Billings, MT | High Honors

Avery, Ryleigh | Billings, MT | High Honors

Bartholomew, Sarah | Billings, MT | High Honors

Beauprez, Tressa | Billings, MT | High Honors

Beddow, George | Billings, MT | High Honors

Bonner, Vanessa | Billings, MT | High Honors

Butsch, Griffin | Billings, MT | High Honors

Celvi, Joshua | Billings, MT | High Honors

Crowl, Samuel | Laurel, MT | High Honors

Fritzler, Ivery | Crow Agency, MT | High Honors

Gemmill, Todd | Billings, MT | High Honors

Hakert, Bo | Billings, MT | High Honors

Hayes, Kristian | Billings, MT | High Honors

Hegg, Hayden | Billings, MT | High Honors

Hogan, Mayalee | Billings, MT | High Honors

Jenkins, Nicholas | Billings, MT | High Honors

Kesler, Kylee | Billings, MT | High Honors

Kokot, Abigail | Livingston, MT | High Honors

Kokot, Emily | Livingston, MT | High Honors

Laakso, Rayna | Park City, MT | High Honors

Leffler, Emma | Billings, MT | High Honors

Meyer, Sydney | Billings, MT | High Honors

Molm, Madison | Billings, MT | High Honors

Nebel, Chad | Billings, MT | High Honors

Peterson, Annika | Billings, MT | High Honors

Peterson, Kayley | Billings, MT | High Honors

Plumb, Breeze | Billings, MT | High Honors

Price, Jordan | Billings, MT | High Honors

Price, Tyler | Billings, MT | High Honors

Reichert, Austin | Billings, MT | High Honors

Roberts, Mason | Billings, MT | High Honors

Ruble, Zachary | Billings, MT | High Honors

Saarel, Larissa | Livingston, MT | High Honors

Safikyurdskiy, Danil | Billings, MT | High Honors

Sand, Tabitha | Billings, MT | High Honors

Schell, Daysha | Billings, MT | High Honors

Shaver, Cassidy | Billings, MT | High Honors

Billings student graduates from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Caleb Nelson, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Philosophy

