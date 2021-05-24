Weber State presents Billings students with Academic Excellence awards
Hailey Dean of Billings, MT earned the honor of High Academic Excellence at Weber State University.
Zoe Thomae of Laurel, MT earned the honor of Academic Excellence at Weber State University.
Kyla Krebsbach of Billings, MT earned the honor of Academic Excellence at Weber State University.
More than 4,300 students, representing 28% of Weber State undergraduates, received the honor of Academic Excellence in the spring, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5. Of those 4,300, approximately 1,300 students earned the distinction of High Academic Excellence for maintaining a 4.0 GPA, representing 8% of the student body.
Billings graduates from Carroll College
Below is a list of Billings students who were candidates for graduation from Carroll College for 2021. Indicated on this list are the students’ names, hometowns, majors, and honors or distinctions earned.
Kendal Bailey Compton, Public Health
Sarah Day, Nursing
Grace E. DeBoer, Chemistry
Karissa Narcelle Dykstra, Health Sciences
Noah Paul Gaudreau, Biology
Parker A. Gunderson, Political Science/French/International Relations, Magna Cum Laude
Shae Helterbran, Nursing
Josh Kraft, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude
Shelby Rheaume, Biochemistry/Molecular Biology
Josephina Helen Elizabeth Snyder, Communication Studies
To be eligible for graduation honors, a Carroll student must complete 60 hours of coursework at Carroll and graduate with a cumulative grade point average of not less than 3.50.
Billings students on Rocky Mountain College Dean's List 2021 Spring semester
Adair, Molly | Billings, MT | Deans List
Anderson, Shelby | Billings, MT | Deans List
Basso-Crouse, Dara | Billings, MT | Deans List
Conroy, Kayanna | Billings, MT | Deans List
Cooke, Julianna | Billings, MT | Deans List
Corcoran, Sean | Billings, MT | Deans List
Cornwall, Ryan | Billings, MT | Deans List
Croff, Mikayla | Billings, MT | Deans List
Guthridge, Andrew | Billings, MT | Deans List
Hageman, Jacob | Billings, MT | Deans List
Hardy, Emma | Billings, MT | Deans List
Haws, Braxton | Billings, MT | Deans List
Klein, Tyra | Billings, MT | Deans List
Knerr, Stormy | Livingston, MT | Deans List
McCalla, Jack | Billings, MT | Deans List
Mouser, Amberlea | Billings, MT | Deans List
Neuman, Elise | Billings, MT | Deans List
Palin, Tendra | Billings, MT | Deans List
Rudolph, Eryn | Billings, MT | Deans List
Sharpe, Weston | Billings, MT | Deans List
Skonicki, Emily | Billings, MT | Deans List
Stuart, Donna | Billings, MT | Deans List
Thomson, Kailey | Billings, MT | Deans List
Ventling, Paige | Laurel, MT | Deans List
Watkins, Dakota | Billings, MT | Deans List
Young, Brooke | Billings, MT | Deans List
Zimmermann, Jens | Billings, MT | Deans List
Anderson, Eric | Billings, MT | High Honors
Ard, Kendall | Billings, MT | High Honors
Ard, Kiersten | Billings, MT | High Honors
Avery, Ryleigh | Billings, MT | High Honors
Bartholomew, Sarah | Billings, MT | High Honors
Beauprez, Tressa | Billings, MT | High Honors
Beddow, George | Billings, MT | High Honors
Bonner, Vanessa | Billings, MT | High Honors
Butsch, Griffin | Billings, MT | High Honors
Celvi, Joshua | Billings, MT | High Honors
Crowl, Samuel | Laurel, MT | High Honors
Fritzler, Ivery | Crow Agency, MT | High Honors
Gemmill, Todd | Billings, MT | High Honors
Hakert, Bo | Billings, MT | High Honors
Hayes, Kristian | Billings, MT | High Honors
Hegg, Hayden | Billings, MT | High Honors
Hogan, Mayalee | Billings, MT | High Honors
Jenkins, Nicholas | Billings, MT | High Honors
Kesler, Kylee | Billings, MT | High Honors
Kokot, Abigail | Livingston, MT | High Honors
Kokot, Emily | Livingston, MT | High Honors
Laakso, Rayna | Park City, MT | High Honors
Leffler, Emma | Billings, MT | High Honors
Meyer, Sydney | Billings, MT | High Honors
Molm, Madison | Billings, MT | High Honors
Nebel, Chad | Billings, MT | High Honors
Peterson, Annika | Billings, MT | High Honors
Peterson, Kayley | Billings, MT | High Honors
Plumb, Breeze | Billings, MT | High Honors
Price, Jordan | Billings, MT | High Honors
Price, Tyler | Billings, MT | High Honors
Reichert, Austin | Billings, MT | High Honors
Roberts, Mason | Billings, MT | High Honors
Ruble, Zachary | Billings, MT | High Honors
Saarel, Larissa | Livingston, MT | High Honors
Safikyurdskiy, Danil | Billings, MT | High Honors
Sand, Tabitha | Billings, MT | High Honors
Schell, Daysha | Billings, MT | High Honors
Shaver, Cassidy | Billings, MT | High Honors
Billings student graduates from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Caleb Nelson, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Philosophy