Minnesota State College Southeast announces Spring 2021 President’s List

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at MSC Southeast during an academic term and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above. The following Billings student was named on the list: Benjamin Tracy

Local students named to MSU-Northern’s Spring 2021 Semester Dean’s List

Aaron J. Burt, Brock M. Bushfield, Jacob P. Chaney, Cole P. Curry, Evan F. Dahinden, Chelsea K. Daniken, Evan J. Fahlman, Jessica S. Fish, Seth A. Hawkins, Brady T. Ludden, Paige A. Nelson, Kendra D. Pipkin, Dylan R. Veis, and Ryan E. Williams were named on the Dean's List.

Billings resident Sarah Restad receives academic honors

Northeastern University is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. Billings resident Sarah Restad, a Northeastern University student majoring in electrical engineering, was recently named to the University's dean's list for the Spring semester, which ended in May 2021.

Northwest College spring 2021 graduates from Billings