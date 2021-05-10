 Skip to main content
Achievers

 The Billings Music Teachers Association announces 'top performers' from Spring Festival

The Billings Music Teachers Association held its annual Spring Festival on April 30 – May 1 at New Hope Church of the Nazarene. Over 70 students performed over two days for adjudicator Molly Morrison from Missoula. Morrison named the following students as “Top Performers” of the Festival: Felixe Becker, student of Karen Huffman; Hannah Berg, student of Charlene Waddingham; Elizabeth Yeager, Lilly Holberg, and Bethany Strong, students of Sherlon Orth; Adalaide Paulsen, Chloe Budge/Emily Loveless duet, Weslie Smith, Lexie Taylor, and Tiffany Williams, students of Margaret McGillvray; Zelie Stevens, student of Lynette Tedlund, and Alysse McGrew, student of Alma Weisner.

+12 
Adalaide Paulsen

Paulsen
+12 
Alysse McGrew

McGrew
+12 
Bethany Strong

Strong
+12 
Chloe Budge

Budge
+12 
Elizabeth Yeager

Yeager
+12 
Emily Loveless

Loveless
+12 
Felixe Becker

Becker
+12 
Hannah Berg

Berg
+12 
Lexie Taylor

Taylor
+12 
Lily Holberg

Holberg
+12 
Welsie Smith

Smith
+12 
Zelie Stevens

Stevens
+12 
Tiffany Williams

Williams
