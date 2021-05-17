The P.E.O. Sisterhood awards $20,000 Scholar Award
The P.E.O. Sisterhood awarded a $20,000 Scholar Award to Catherine Cole Thomas, a Ph.D. Student in Social Psychology and an Interdisciplinary Graduate Fellow at Stanford University. She is one of 100 doctoral students in the U.S. and Canada to receive the award from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by Chapter S in Billings.
Barkell earns master's degree from CSC
Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises Saturday after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters. Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. with speaker Dr. Rick Koza, a CSC Business Professor who is retiring this year. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 will be participating. Stacey Barkell of Billings, MT was among the graduates.
Bush excels as a musician and music advocate
Music Performance major at Montana State University Billings, Alex Bush, has excelled as a musician, but has also dedicated much of his time to the Music department in hopes of creating more opportunities for future musicians.
Bush chose to attend MSU Billings primarily for its low cost, but chose to major in music performance after experiencing a jazz ensemble concert and the talent it conveyed. “The benefits of this smaller school are huge,” says Bush. “You really get to know your professors and fellow students.” Bush describes his relationship with his professors as life changing mentorships. “They are incredibly knowledgeable, world class musicians, and wonderful, caring people,” comments Bush.
Bush is the first recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Undergraduate Leadership award for his great success and involvement within the Department of Music. A Billings native, Bush has dedicated many hours in promoting peer success through recording, editing and audio management during recitals. He has recorded every performance in Cisel Recital Hall and holds the position as audio engineer. Bush is also a jazz club leader in which he composes and arranges music for the jazz ensembles.
Bush volunteers his talents by performing at local charities and non-profits. The Music department acknowledges tremendous strides in student talent as well as community recognition, and Bush is considered a key element in that success over the past four years.