The P.E.O. Sisterhood awards $20,000 Scholar Award

The P.E.O. Sisterhood awarded a $20,000 Scholar Award to Catherine Cole Thomas, a Ph.D. Student in Social Psychology and an Interdisciplinary Graduate Fellow at Stanford University. She is one of 100 doctoral students in the U.S. and Canada to receive the award from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by Chapter S in Billings.

Barkell earns master's degree from CSC

Chadron State College will return to in-person commencement exercises Saturday after hosting virtual events due to COVID-19 the past two semesters. Graduate commencement will start at 9 a.m. with speaker Dr. Rick Koza, a CSC Business Professor who is retiring this year. Eighty-one May 2021 graduates and 14 graduates from 2020 will be participating. Stacey Barkell of Billings, MT was among the graduates.

Bush excels as a musician and music advocate

Music Performance major at Montana State University Billings, Alex Bush, has excelled as a musician, but has also dedicated much of his time to the Music department in hopes of creating more opportunities for future musicians.