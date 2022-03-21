 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Billings Student Awarded Prestigious PLU Scholarship

  • 0
Jenna Johnston

Jenna Johnston

Pacific Lutheran University is announcing that Jenna Johnston, a student at Billings West High School, has been named a PLU President’s Scholar, earning a scholarship of $34,000 per year.

Jenna was part of an applicant pool of 400, of which 120 President’s Scholars were selected. All applicants met a rigorous standard of academic excellence; however, students awarded this scholarship displayed exemplary qualities in leadership, service, and academics, while also displaying the potential to enrich our campus community in the classroom and beyond. This year’s President’s Scholars have a cumulative average weighted GPA of 4.10.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian food blogger could face jail time in Russia over Ukraine comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News