Billings Student Awarded Prestigious PLU Scholarship

Pacific Lutheran University is announcing that Jenna Johnston, a student at Billings West High School, has been named a PLU President’s Scholar, earning a scholarship of $34,000 per year.
Jenna was part of an applicant pool of 400, of which 120 President’s Scholars were selected. All applicants met a rigorous standard of academic excellence; however, students awarded this scholarship displayed exemplary qualities in leadership, service, and academics, while also displaying the potential to enrich our campus community in the classroom and beyond. This year’s President’s Scholars have a cumulative average weighted GPA of 4.10.