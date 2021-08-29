Local achievers honored

In the Schools
Beckett Koch named to the University of Hartford's Dean's List
The University of Hartford is pleased to announce Beckett Koch of Billings has been named to its Dean's List for spring 2021.
Students named to the University of NDSU Dean's List
Katrina Waller of Billings and Janessa Haynie of Vida have been named to the summer 2021 Dean's List at North Dakota State University.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify for the summer list.
MSU announces Hilleman Scholars
Fifty high school graduates from across Montana have been selected for their effort and potential as the sixth class of Montana State University’s Hilleman Scholars Program. Each year, Hilleman Scholars are selected based on personal essays, nomination letters, grades and financial need. But paramount in the selection process is evidence of significant academic, leadership and career potential.
Hilleman Scholars are eligible for up to $6,500 in academic support for their first year and $4,000 per year thereafter. If they make satisfactory academic progress and demonstrate exemplary commitment to the program in their first three years, scholars can become eligible for an additional $3,000 at the end of their junior year to apply toward a study abroad experience. Hilleman Scholars are expected to graduate in four years.
This year's scholars are: McKenna Arvidson, Conrad; Jason Bay, Corvallis; Adam Bigley, Kalispell; Cody Bohrman, Belgrade; Payton Cantu, Ballantine; Erich Dale, Big Arm; Marley Davis, Bozeman; Mia Davis, Anaconda; Estavia Diazpainter, Billings; Vinece Dichos, Billings; Aleisha Dutton, Billings; Jesse Fabian, Livingston; Lou Falconer, Bozeman; Tabitha Flemings, Helena; Sam Fowler, Arlee; Baylee Furthmyre, Great Falls; Noah Gardner, Corvallis; Hannah Guardipee, Billings; Mya Hadley, Plevna; Ethan Hallos, Kalispell; Kimberly Hegg, Billings; Robert Hughes, Libby; Shelby Jagelski, Billings; Kennah Jensen, Lavina; Tanner Jessop, Pinesdale; Jacob Jones, Columbus; Jaiden Klemundt, Missoula; Grace Lee, Livingston; Dreyden Lucero, Billings; Jessica Maney, Havre; Carsen McQueen, Billings; Aliyah McGee, Billings; Tanner Meier, Columbus; Jonathan Missman, Columbia Falls; Karla Munoz, Belgrade; Austin Nevin, Big Timber; Francisco Paredes, Fairview; Emily Pease, Lodge Grass; Jess Pepion, Polson; Kennedy Praast, Stevensville; Richard Quihuis, Livingston; Keilen Rausch, Libby; Catherine Reiner, West Yellowstone; Richard Role, Columbia Falls; Zoe Seaford, Lewistown; Elizabeth Taylor, Cut Bank; Hunter Webber, Corvallis; Camrynn Wells, Bozeman; Simon Work, Bozeman; Arissa Yellowrobe, Hardin
In the community
Forward Montana announces 25 under 25
Melodie Snyder, Jana Richter, Julia Maxon, and Lauryn Tecca of Billings have been nominated for Forward Montana Foundation’s 2021 25 Under 25 Award.
These young leaders work within the Billings community to help address hunger and homelessness, advocate for health education, and organize voter registration efforts.
They are a four of the 25 Montanans under the age of 25 who will be honored at Forward Montana Foundation’s annual Williams’ Effect event in Bozeman on Sept. 17. A complete list of the 25 awardees is available at forwardmontanafoundation.org/2021-25u25/.