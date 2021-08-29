Local achievers honored

In the Schools

Beckett Koch named to the University of Hartford's Dean's List

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce Beckett Koch of Billings has been named to its Dean's List for spring 2021.

Students named to the University of NDSU Dean's List

Katrina Waller of Billings and Janessa Haynie of Vida have been named to the summer 2021 Dean's List at North Dakota State University.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify for the summer list.

MSU announces Hilleman Scholars

Fifty high school graduates from across Montana have been selected for their effort and potential as the sixth class of Montana State University’s Hilleman Scholars Program. Each year, Hilleman Scholars are selected based on personal essays, nomination letters, grades and financial need. But paramount in the selection process is evidence of significant academic, leadership and career potential.