Montana students make dean's list at Eastern Oregon University

Eastern Oregon University named 590 students to the dean's list for the 2022 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

EOU congratulates each of these high-achieving students, and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence. As Oregon's Rural University, EOU serves as a center for education, culture, and scholarship. Students receive personal attention from their professors while building strong relationships with peers and mentors. Learn more at eou.edu/about.

Kendra Carter from Billings, Arena Porter from Miles City, and Kenneth Smoker from Poplar have all made the 2022 winter term dean's list. 

