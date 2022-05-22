Montana students make dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced its dean's list. Three of the students recognized are from Montana.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.)

It is with great pleasure that SNHU congratulates Sheniqua White of Billings, Jaime Barnhart of Billings, and Adam Smith of Laurel on being named to the winter 2022 dean's list.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire. Recognized as the "most innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0