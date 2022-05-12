St. Vincent Healthcare earns 8th consecutive 'A' from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

St. Vincent Healthcare has received an “A” grade in the spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. This marks the 8th consecutive time St. Vincent has been awarded an “A” for achieving the highest national standard in patient safety.

St. Vincent is one of only two Montana hospitals to receive a grade “A” for spring 2022 and is proud to be the only hospital in Billings to receive the honor.

“I want to congratulate the St. Vincent team for achieving an ‘A’ grade for the eight consecutive time. It is a testament to the skill and dedication of our compassionate caregivers,” said Jen Alderfer, president at St. Vincent Healthcare. “I am so proud of how our associates and providers continue to demonstrate a steadfast commitment to safe, personalized, top quality patient care, especially during these last two years.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our healthcare system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of St. Vincent Healthcare for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement and one that is impossible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0