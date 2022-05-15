 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students named as top performers of the Spring Festival

The Billings Music Teachers Association held its annual Spring Festival on April 29 at Montana State University Billings. Over 50 students performed for adjudicators Stephanie Stevens, NCTM and Charlene Waddingham of Billings. The following students were named as “Top Performers” of the Festival: Trey Uselman, student of Alma Wiesner; Chloe Budge, Adelaide Paulsen, Matthew Paulsen, and Olivia Haslam, students of Margaret McGillvray; Hazel Russell and Hannah Berg, students of Charlene Waddingham, Abigail Strong, student of Sherlon Orth, Cailyn Rudolph, and Gracie Shea, students of Lynette Tedlund; and Gabby Cutler, student of Jackie Shanahan.

