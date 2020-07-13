DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Angelika Marie McEneny, 22, Butte, on Jan. 11, $1,000 fine.

Dustin James Sandy, 36, Park City, on Feb. 21, $1,500 fine, five days jail.

Irvin Chris Rising Sun, 29, on March 1, $800 fine.

Eric Olaf McGinnis, 44, on March 3, $800 fine, one day jail.

Ashley M. Rognstad, 33, Billings, on April 3.

Municipal Court Convictions

John Scott Ostlund, 57, 2109 10th Ave. N., on Dec. 18, 2019, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Andrew P. Dickerson, 29, 135 Buena Vista Ave., on May 10, $1,085 fine, one day jail.

Jose Franciso Maldonado-Jimenez, 39, 2217 10th Ave. N., on June 20, $2,585 fine, 15 days jail, 2nd offense.

