The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Angelika Marie McEneny, 22, Butte, on Jan. 11, $1,000 fine.
Dustin James Sandy, 36, Park City, on Feb. 21, $1,500 fine, five days jail.
Irvin Chris Rising Sun, 29, on March 1, $800 fine.
Eric Olaf McGinnis, 44, on March 3, $800 fine, one day jail.
Ashley M. Rognstad, 33, Billings, on April 3.
Municipal Court Convictions
John Scott Ostlund, 57, 2109 10th Ave. N., on Dec. 18, 2019, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Andrew P. Dickerson, 29, 135 Buena Vista Ave., on May 10, $1,085 fine, one day jail.
Jose Franciso Maldonado-Jimenez, 39, 2217 10th Ave. N., on June 20, $2,585 fine, 15 days jail, 2nd offense.
