The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Municipal Court Convictions
Craig Thomas Kuka, 39, 1600 Ave. E, on Feb. 22, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Justice Court Convictions
Wheeler Wayne Temple, 29, Laurel, on Jan. 20, $2,500 fine, 45 days jail, 2nd offense.
Kayla Louise Burchfiel, on March 11, $1,200 fine, seven days jail.
Brandy Rae Jeffries, Billings, on June 3, $600 fine, one day jail, 3rd offense.
Samantha Jo Risa, 48, 6206 Victoria Lane, on June 4, $1,600 fine, five days jail, 2nd offense.
Austin James Craig, on July 4, $2,500 fine, 10 days jail, 3rd offense.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!