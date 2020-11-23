 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUIs

DUIs

{{featured_button_text}}

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Municipal Court Convictions

Craig Thomas Kuka, 39, 1600 Ave. E, on Feb. 22, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Justice Court Convictions

Wheeler Wayne Temple, 29, Laurel, on Jan. 20, $2,500 fine, 45 days jail, 2nd offense.

Kayla Louise Burchfiel, on March 11, $1,200 fine, seven days jail.

Brandy Rae Jeffries, Billings, on June 3, $600 fine, one day jail, 3rd offense.

Samantha Jo Risa, 48, 6206 Victoria Lane, on June 4, $1,600 fine, five days jail, 2nd offense.

Austin James Craig, on July 4, $2,500 fine, 10 days jail, 3rd offense.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News