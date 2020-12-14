 Skip to main content
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Jonas William Lanchbury, Billings, on Nov. 4, 2018, $5,000 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Lisa Christine Haider, 38, Joliet, on May 5, 2019, $2,500 fine, 3rd offense.

Tanthalas McRae Ayers, 23, Park City, on June 6, $600 fine.

Jason Dean Hewitt, 47, Billings, on Aug. 3, $600 fine, one day jail.

