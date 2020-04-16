The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Kameron Kane Walker, 27, Crow Agency, on March 6, 2018, $2,500 fine, 68 days jail, 2nd offense.
Chantz Burton Taylor Larson, 18, Billings, on Sept. 23, 2019, $600 fine, six days jail.
Timothy John Ley, 49, Huntley, on Feb. 26, $600 fine.
