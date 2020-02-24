The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Nathan Michael Kinsey, on Aug. 8, 2017, $3,500 fine, 10 days jail, 3rd offense.
Serena Sara Wilson, 52, 36 Custer Ave., on Nov. 7, 2017, $2,500 fine, 120 days jail, 3rd offense.
Christopher Lane Roden, on Nov. 4, 2018, $1,000 fine.
Michael Tracy Pfau, on Aug. 30, 2019, $600 fine.
Maggie Rose Brost, 26, Lovell, Wyo., on Sept. 14, 2019, $800 fine.
Alexander Donald Shoff, Columbus, on Oct. 9, 2019, $600 fine, on day jail.
Joselyn Breann Ketchum, 18, Billings, on Oct. 20, 2019, $500 fine.
Dillan Eugene McQueary, 26, Milwaukie, Ore., on Feb. 15, $1,200 fine, seven days jail.
Justin Kyle Kline, Billings, on Feb. 18, $1,000 fine, 60 days jail.