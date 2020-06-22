The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Kierstin Emily Dove Lipes, 17, Billings, on Jan. 29, $250 fine.
Matthew William Widirstky, 40, Broomfield, Colorado, on Feb. 6, $3,000 fine, 15 days jail, 2nd offense.
John Arch Beadling, 33, Billings, on Feb. 14, $2,000 fine, 32 days jail, 2nd offense.
Jaxson Reed Noseep, 20, Billings, on Feb. 16, $200 fine, 20 hours community service.
Richard Lee Cook, 75, Belgrade, on June 5, $600 fine, 30 days jail.
Municipal Court Convictions
Cody Lee Williams, 30, Three Forks, on May 28, 2019, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Janine Marie Park, 48, 2325 Ave. C, on June 20, 2019, $685 fine.
Carl William Herden, 55, 247 Danbury Court, on June 30, 2019, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Garrett M. Giudice, 23, 1576 Lancelot Court, No. 7, on Nov. 4, 2019, $735 fine.
Christopher B. Gorden, 45, 3235 Robindale Drive, on Dec. 19, 2019, $1,085 fine.
Daisha Dawn Elaine Brown, 22, 421 Lordwith Drive, No. 7, on Jan. 18, $685 fine.
Renee A. Gehring, 49, 1026 St. Johns Ave., No. 3, on Feb. 12, $935 fine.
Ronnie Rae Reiger, 21, Laurel, on Feb. 27, $735 fine, one day jail.
Tyler James Muri, 25, 2952 Georgina Drive, on March 3, $1,285 fine, two days jail.
Justin Lee Sandlie, 23, 1603 Parkhill Drive, on March 11, $685 fine, one day jail.
Jesse Isaiah Laforge, 29, 633 Samuel Court, on March 22, $1,285 fine, two days jail.
Benjamin Reid Bullock, 34, 1126½ N. 22nd St., on April 10, $1,285 fine, seven days jail.
Valerie Michele Johnson, 37, 5815 Foxtail Lane, on May 29, $735 fine.
