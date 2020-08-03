The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Municipal Court Convictions
Shondel Rae Lane, 37, 1204 Ave. F, on Sept. 15, 2019, $1,085 fine, 10 days jail.
Justice Court Convictions
George Douglas Grussing, 57, Billings, on Feb. 28, $5,000 fine, 10 months jail, 2nd offense.
Justin Wayne Sanderson, 23, Billings, on April 15, $600 fine, one day jail.
