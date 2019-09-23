The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Isaiah Teres Eckhart Sr., 27, 129 Custer Ave., on March 16, $1,600 fine, 10 days jail, 2nd offense.
Danae Elaine Shirek, 26, Billings, on March 31, $1,600 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Heidi Ann Cranford, 19, Worden, on April 18, $800 fine, 1 day jail.
David Mariscal Rojas, on April 18, $800 fine.
Cole James Hibbs, 38, on May 12, $2,585 fine, 45 days jail, 3rd offense.